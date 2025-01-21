Spotless…

The city of Dubai has ranked first as the world’s cleanest city for the fifth year in a row and it’s safe to say we’re not surprised.

The Dubai Media Office announced the news via their channel on X (formally Twitter). The results are according to Global Power City Index (GPCI) issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

Dubai outperformed 47 cities around the world and achieved 100 per cent satisfaction in the score measuring city cleanliness under the environment pillar.

This achievement reflects Dubai Municipality’s strategies and initiatives to promote waste management in the city. One initiative being the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste production by 18 per cent and meet the target of 100 per cent of diversion of waste from landfills by 2041.

Dubai Municipality manages a 365-day cleanliness and sustainability system across the city. Supported by a fleet of 855 advanced vehicles, machinery, and equipment, along with over 3200 municipality team members who are dedicated to keeping the city clean and safe for those living in Dubai. Recently, Dubai Municipality achieved a score of above 90 per cent in the employee happiness index too.

Dubai ranks 1st as the world’s cleanest city

for the fifth consecutive year according to Global Power City Index (GPCI) issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

Dubai outperformed more than 47 cities globally achieving 100%… pic.twitter.com/qT9TyntEyg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 20, 2025

Daily cleaning programmes across the municipality are complex and across diverse areas, including 2,400 kilometres of main roads and highways, 1,419 square kilometres of investment zones, 33.4 kilometres of water canals and creeks, along with residential, industrial, and rural areas, markets, and waste storage facilities. They also oversee hazardous and medical waste treatment, provide community e-services such as household furniture disposal, and handle the removal of abandoned vehicles and equipment.

The cleanliness of Dubai is something to be admired and acts as a benchmark for other cities around the world. It’s just another reason that Dubai’s population is increasing and we’ve seen the highest increase in six years.

Proud of you, Dubai…

Images: Dubai Media Office