The August issue of the What’s On Dubai magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

Summer in Dubai is sizzling, but we’ve got your ultimate cool-down companion. The What’s On Dubai August issue has landed, and it’s packed with everything you need to beat the heat, keep busy, and stay ahead of the city’s hottest happenings. Even better? You can read it online for free.

This month, we’re embracing the season with a seriously refreshing line-up. We’ve got your icy bucket list of adventures to keep you chilled, the most exciting ways to spend time with your besties, and a guide to Dubai’s lushest indoor cafés for when you’re craving greenery without the humidity. You’ll also find our round-up of the must-do events in Dubai this August, plus our handpicked recommendations for where to eat, where to stay, and how to make the most of every spare moment.

We’re also talking wellness, discover expert tips from professional wellness coach Nazia Khan on how to eat well to feel well this summer, without missing out on flavour. And because no issue is complete without a little inspiration, we shine a light on some of Dubai’s most exciting venues, pop-ups, and cultural happenings you won’t want to miss.

We also shine a light on all the special happenings in the city, from the upcoming Macy Gray concert that will take place at the Coca Cola Arena later this month, to a staycation in the desert that takes luxury to a new heights.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next foodie obsession, or simply looking for fun ways to stay cool, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

So grab an ice-cold drink, find your comfiest AC-cooled spot, and flick through the August issue of What’s On Dubai. It’s your ultimate guide to living your best Dubai summer, and it’s only a click away.