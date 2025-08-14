SAL Saadiyat Island reopens with two new experiences
Sponsored: Your luxe SAL Saadiyat Island escape is back, and this time, it’s bringing two brand-new experiences: ladies day and night swims
SAL Saadiyat Island is making its long-awaited return this August, bringing back the serene vibes and elevated lounging it’s known for and introducing two brand-new reasons to head straight for the shoreline. From Thursday, August 15, guests are invited to unwind at the upscale beachside spot with the launch of ladies day and night swim, promising elegant escapes by day and dreamy dips after dark.
Ladies day
For the first time ever, SAL Saadiyat Island launches ladies day, an exclusive Thursday offering that pairs luxury lounging with curated packages, chilled drinks, and stunning sea views. Whether you’re solo sunbathing or planning a girls’ day out, there’s a package to suit your vibe.
Here’s what’s on offer, with two options for each package:
Classic Packages
- Sunbed only
- Sunbed with two selected drinks and a seasonal fruit platter
SAL Packages (for two guests)
- Love bed for two
- Love bed with a bottle of prosecco and fruit platter
VIP Packages (for up to four guests)
- Private cabana
- Cabana with two bottles of prosecco and fruit platter
Expect relaxed elegance, crystal-clear waters, and a curated playlist to keep you in that SAL state of mind.
Date: Every Thursday from August 15 to September 30
Times: 11am to 8pm
Night swim
As the sun sets, the vibes shift. Night swim is SAL’s sophisticated new evening offering where the pool takes centre stage. With glowing waters, chilled beats from Move DJs, and ambient lighting under the stars, it’s the perfect end to the week or start of your weekend.
Here’s what to expect, with two luxe options to spend your day:
- Enjoy pool access and a refreshing welcome spritz
- Share a love bed for two, complete with a bottle of prosecco
Date: Every Friday from August 16
Times: 7:30pm to 10pm
Details to note:
-
Pool access only (the beach will be closed)
-
Cabanas and upper deck will be unavailable
-
Shisha available throughout the evening
Whether you’re soaking up the sun on Thursdays or floating under the stars on Fridays, SAL Saadiyat Island is the place to be this season.
Location: SAL Saadiyat Island
Cost: Prices available via call or email
Contact: (02) 811 4325, SAL.SaadiyatIsland@jumeirah.com, jumeirah.com/SalSaadiyatIsland