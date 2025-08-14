Sponsored: Your luxe SAL Saadiyat Island escape is back, and this time, it’s bringing two brand-new experiences: ladies day and night swims

SAL Saadiyat Island is making its long-awaited return this August, bringing back the serene vibes and elevated lounging it’s known for and introducing two brand-new reasons to head straight for the shoreline. From Thursday, August 15, guests are invited to unwind at the upscale beachside spot with the launch of ladies day and night swim, promising elegant escapes by day and dreamy dips after dark.

Ladies day

For the first time ever, SAL Saadiyat Island launches ladies day, an exclusive Thursday offering that pairs luxury lounging with curated packages, chilled drinks, and stunning sea views. Whether you’re solo sunbathing or planning a girls’ day out, there’s a package to suit your vibe.

Here’s what’s on offer, with two options for each package:

Classic Packages

Sunbed only

Sunbed with two selected drinks and a seasonal fruit platter

SAL Packages (for two guests)

Love bed for two

Love bed with a bottle of prosecco and fruit platter

VIP Packages (for up to four guests)

Private cabana

Cabana with two bottles of prosecco and fruit platter

Expect relaxed elegance, crystal-clear waters, and a curated playlist to keep you in that SAL state of mind.

Date: Every Thursday from August 15 to September 30

Times: 11am to 8pm

Night swim

As the sun sets, the vibes shift. Night swim is SAL’s sophisticated new evening offering where the pool takes centre stage. With glowing waters, chilled beats from Move DJs, and ambient lighting under the stars, it’s the perfect end to the week or start of your weekend.

Here’s what to expect, with two luxe options to spend your day:

Enjoy pool access and a refreshing welcome spritz

Share a love bed for two, complete with a bottle of prosecco

Date: Every Friday from August 16

Times: 7:30pm to 10pm

Details to note:

Pool access only (the beach will be closed)

Cabanas and upper deck will be unavailable

Shisha available throughout the evening

Whether you’re soaking up the sun on Thursdays or floating under the stars on Fridays, SAL Saadiyat Island is the place to be this season.

Location: SAL Saadiyat Island

Cost: Prices available via call or email

Contact: (02) 811 4325, SAL.SaadiyatIsland@jumeirah.com, jumeirah.com/SalSaadiyatIsland