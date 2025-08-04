All aboard: The Ruler of Dubai experiences the future of UAE travel first-hand

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took a significant step into the UAE’s transport future this week — by boarding a passenger train on the Etihad Rail network from Dubai to Fujairah.

The journey served as a real-time inspection of progress on the Etihad Rail passenger line, a project that is set to redefine how the UAE moves by connecting cities, boosting tourism, and supporting economic growth. Passenger operations are set to launch in 2026, with the full network ultimately linking 11 cities and regions across the country.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined by Etihad Rail officials and project leaders, including Chief Business Support Officer Saeed Al Ahbabi, who briefed him on key achievements. Following the ride, Sheikh Mohammed praised the project team, calling Etihad Rail “a vital economic artery” and affirming its role in uniting the emirates through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

خلال رحلة من دبي للفجيرة بقطار الاتحاد للركاب .. القطار سيربط بين 11 مدينة ومنطقة في الدولة من السلع للفجيرة .. بسرعة 200 كم/ساعة . وسيسهم بنقل 36 مليون مسافر بحلول 2030 .. وسيبدأ تشغيله العام القادم باذن الله . فخور بمشاريعنا الوطنية .. وفخور بفريق عمل قطارات الاتحاد الذي…

Once fully operational, Etihad Rail’s passenger trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, offering a fast, sustainable alternative to road travel. Each train is expected to carry around 400 passengers, with the network projected to serve over 36 million people annually by 2030.

Etihad Rail was honoured to host His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aboard the passenger train journey between the emirates of Dubai and Fujairah, with passenger services set to commence operations…

This landmark rail system is part of the UAE’s Dhs50 billion National Rail Programme, one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region. It’s forecast to generate Dhs200 billion in long-term economic benefits, enhancing the logistics sector, improving commuter mobility, and supporting environmental sustainability.

The journey from Dubai to Fujairah marked more than just a test ride, it symbolised a powerful shift in how the nation envisions transport. With upcoming passenger hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, residents and tourists alike will soon have a fast, scenic, and eco-friendly way to explore the UAE.

As Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post following the trip, “We are proud of our youth, proud of our achievements, and proud of our country’s journey.” With Etihad Rail on track, that journey is about to get a lot faster.