Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak honours Emirati Women’s Day with a heartfelt message celebrating women’s leadership and legacy

Every year on August 28, the United Arab Emirates pauses to honour the strength, determination and achievements of its women. Emirati Women’s Day is more than a date on the calendar, it is a reminder of how far women have come and the roles they continue to play in shaping the country’s future.

This year, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, widely regarded as the Mother of the Nation, is the wife of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, shared a message for all women across the UAE.

In her message sent out to women via a text across the Emirates, she said, “Hand in hand, we celebrate fifty years of giving and leadership — a journey during which Emirati women have inscribed shining pages in the nation’s record and contributed to strengthening the foundations of its achievements. You have been the beating heart of progress and its ever-renewing spirit, believing in your vital role within your family and community, holding firmly to your authentic roots, and moving forward with confidence toward a promising future. May Allah preserve you as a pillar of this nation and a lasting source of its pride and honour.”

For decades Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has championed women’s empowerment, education and family development, shaping policies and creating institutions that opened doors for Emirati women across every sector. Her work through organisations like the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has cemented her role as one of the most influential figures in advancing gender equality in the region.

Her words echo the story of countless Emirati women who have balanced tradition with ambition, and family with progress. It is a story still being written, one of resilience, pride, and possibility.

Image: Abu Dhabi Media Office