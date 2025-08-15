Summer just got Smurfy with a new pop-up takeover at Nakheel Mall

If you’re heading to Nakheel Mall this August, don’t be surprised if things look a little… blue. From August 15 to 31, the mall is turning into a full-on Smurfs pop-up; part cartoon village, part interactive playground. Think character zones, AR features, daily shows, and meet-and-greets, all timed perfectly for the end-of-summer buzz. It’s a fun way to wrap up the summer holidays in Dubai, and yes, it’s also a smart nod to the upcoming Smurfs movie, with Rihanna as Smurfette.

Step inside the smurf village

Built in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the pop-up is all about keeping families cool and entertained before school kicks back in. Expect a storybook-style setup with themed zones straight out of the forest. There’s Papa Smurf’s house to explore, a maze of mirrors to get lost in, and interactive puzzles to solve. You’ll bump into familiar faces like Brainy, Hefty, Farmer Smurf, and of course, Smurfette.

The setup is part of Dubai’s city-wide summer season, and it’s one of those rare indoor pop-ups that actually keeps things fun for both kids and grown-ups. No tickets needed, just walk in and get into it.

AR magic mirror

One of the standouts? A unique augmented reality magic mirror that transforms you into a Smurf. It’s fun for kids, and selfie-loving adults won’t hold back.

Daily stage shows + meet & greets

Catch live stage shows with Papa Smurf and Smurfette every day. They’re short, sweet, and followed by meet-and-greet sessions for anyone who wants a pic (or a hug) with their favourite blue characters.

The details

Location: Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily from 10am to 12am, August 15 to 31

Cost: Free entry

Contact: (800) 738 245, nakheelmall.ae