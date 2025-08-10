The best time to visit Dubai: a seasonal guide for every kind of trip

Moving or visiting? Here’s everything you need to know about the best time to visit Dubai

Planning a trip or move to the city? The best time to visit Dubai depends on what you’re coming for; sun, shopping, cooler weather, or a quiet escape. The city’s sunshine is a big part of the draw, but it’s not all beach days and breezy evenings. The weather shifts more than you’d expect, and so do the crowds, hotel prices, and what the city feels like. Here’s what to expect throughout the year so you can pick the perfect moment to dive in.

For the cool-weather explorers

November to February

This is Dubai at its most comfortable, with temperatures sitting between 15°C and 30°C and averaging around 19°C in January. It’s the best time to be outside, whether that’s exploring Old Dubai on foot, hitting weekend markets, or heading out to the desert for sunrise dunes and overnight camps.

It’s also peak season for festivals and big events: Dubai Shopping Festival, Global Village, and open-air gigs across the city all land during these months. Beach clubs are in full swing, al fresco dining is everywhere, and popular walking spots like Al Seef, Jumeirah Corniche, or Al Qudra are at their best. You might catch a short rain spell or a breezy day, but nothing that ruins the plans, just pack a light layer.

For the sun seekers

March to May

If you’re after beach weather without the full summer intensity, this is your window. With daytime highs ranging from 29°C in March to 34°C in May, perfect for the beach, rooftop dining, and al fresco everything. It’s warm enough to swim, sunbathe, and stay outdoors all day, without the peak humidity.

This is when Dubai’s beach clubs are buzzing, pool days stretch into the evening, and rooftop bars across DIFC, The Palm, and JBR are packed around sunset. It’s also prime time for water sports; paddleboarding, kayaking around Hatta Dam, jet skiing off Kite Beach, or a chilled cruise from Dubai Marina.

Outdoor brunches are still going strong (before they retreat indoors for summer), and desert safaris are a great option with cooler evenings and starry skies. Ramadan sometimes falls during this season, so it’s worth checking the calendar if you’re planning to visit, the vibe in the city is different, with a quieter daytime pace and lively evenings after sunset.

For the deal hunters and lovers of a quiet summer

June to August

Yes, this is Dubai’s hottest season, with daytime highs often crossing 40°C, but it’s also when the city slows down. If you’re after great hotel deals, quieter malls, and a more relaxed pace, this stretch could work in your favour.

June is a bit of a transition month. Early on, you might catch the last of the outdoor dining weather, but by mid-month, it’s all about keeping cool. From July through August, the city shifts indoors, with fewer visitors, less traffic, and lower prices.

Dubai Summer Surprises takes over malls with eight weeks of major sales and family-friendly events. It’s a good time to explore indoor spots like the Museum of the Future, Etihad Museum, or dive into a full day at IMG Worlds of Adventure. Dubai’s indoor dining scene also stays strong through the summer, with some of the city’s best restaurants, live music nights, and entertainment bars keeping things buzzing from DIFC to Downtown.

For a quick reset, head to Hatta or Jebel Jais, a few degrees cooler and worth the road trip. It’s a solid time for staycations, with luxury hotels offering better rates and day passes to their pools and beaches. So, if you’re just looking to relax, pool and beach day passes at some of the city’s best hotels become much more wallet-friendly, perfect for a laid-back summer escape.

For the comeback crowd

September to October

Temps ease into the 25°C to 35°C range, and the city starts to wake back up. It’s still warm, but evenings are cooler, and outdoor plans are back on the table. Some spots start preparing for outdoor season, the city starts to fill up again, terraces reopen, school is back, and there’s a buzz as everyone settles into the new season. It’s a great time to move, too. With schools back in session and many people returning from summer travels, communities feel more connected, rental options are better, and the cooler weather makes getting around way easier.

For downtime, wander Al Seef or Al Fahidi, take a sunset dhow cruise, or check out the first wave of rooftop openings and gallery shows. If you’re here with kids, big attractions like Dubai Safari Park, IMG Worlds, and Dubai Aquarium are still calm before peak season hits.

A quick temp check by month