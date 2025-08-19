Leaving less than a safe braking distance behind the car ahead now comes with serious consequences, here’s how to drive smart and stay penalty-free

Tailgating isn’t just reckless, it’s now costly. According to Dubai Police, drivers who follow too closely could face a Dhs400 fine, receive four black points, and even risk having their vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

Tailgating specifically refers to following another vehicle so closely that there’s insufficient space to stop safely if the front car brakes suddenly. This way-too-close behaviour raises the risk of abrupt collisions and chain-reaction accidents, especially on high-speed roads.

Did you know that failing to keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead could lead to your car being impounded for 30 days? Maintain a safe distance —One second can make all the difference.#NowIKnow pic.twitter.com/9XH0JeZryS — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 13, 2025

Why it matters and how to avoid it

Use the “Two-Second Rule”

Dubai’s RTA recommends what might be the simplest yet most effective technique for staying safe: pick a fixed point ahead, like a road sign or lane marking. Once the vehicle in front passes it, count “one-one-thousand, two-one-thousand.” If you’re there in less than two seconds, it’s time to back off.

In low visibility situations, like rain, fog, or high speeds, boost your distance to three to four seconds to give yourself more reaction time.

Enforcement Is Getting Smarter

Dubai Police have deployed AI-powered radar systems across major routes to detect tailgating and other driving lapses automatically. These high-tech tools can catch everything from unsafe swerving and shoulder driving to your tinniest following gaps—and issue fines without warning.

Bottom Line

Tailgating equals danger, and now, a real and potentially expensive traffic violation. Keep your following distance sound, obey the two-second rule (or more, when conditions demand), and you’ll protect not just your wallet, but lives. Safe driving is smart driving, and in Dubai’s fast-moving traffic, leaving space between cars isn’t just courteous, it’s essential. Give yourself room to react, it could save you from fines, or worse.

Drive smart, stay safe.