The Dubai summer specials: 8 new summer menus to try this season
Sample the coolest new menus at the hottest old favourites in Dubai
New season, new menus, such is the cycle of life in Dubai’s dining world. Summer is upon us, in all its sweltering, soaring glory, and if you’re looking for something to do with your down time, these menus across some of the city’s finest are worth a taste. Fresh, fiery and already getting a tan, these are the Dubai summer specials.
Jun’s
View this post on Instagram
Third culture-cuisine-connoisseur Chef Kelvin Cheung is adding new dishes to the tune of tteokbokki bolognese and chicken karaage 2.0 served with cornbread waffles. And if that doesn’t make your mouth water, we don’t know what does. We all know and love Jun’s – a regular on the Michelin Guide and 50 Best lists – where innovation is central to every dish, each one crafted with heart and a deeply personal honesty. The new menu pays homage to both regional and international influences, while staying approachable and welcoming to all diners. Highlights include the street-style shu mai, sansho pepper edamame, and a rich, slow-cooked lamb curry.
Ossiano
View this post on Instagram
Michelin-starred Ossiano is as legendary as it gets, and this summer they are launching a Summer of Discovery tasting menu priced at Dhs750 per person. Guests are invited to try dishes like their illusion of oyster, otoro tuna tartlet, primavera a pea panna cotta with roasted nuts and greens, Moroccan-spiced wagyu beef grilled over binchotan charcoal, and chocolate and almond sponge cake served with ganache and milk chocolate mousse. If you’re looking for progressive fine dining, this is where you need to go. Served from 6pm to 9.30pm until August 31. Wine pairing starting from Dhs600.
L’amo Bistro Del Mare
View this post on Instagram
Some Italian flavours for you, the Menu di Stagione features a selection of dishes that embodies the lightness and vibrancy of the season, available for both lunch and dinner. Highlights include zucchini flowers filled with ricotta and taggiasca olives; Insalata di granchio, a delicate crab salad served with gazpacho and fresh chilli, pasta offerings and more.
Punjab Grill
View this post on Instagram
If a bit of indulgent Indian cuisine is what you like, then head over to Punjab Grill to try their seasonal summer dinner menu for four courses of the best of India’s summer flavours. Think palak patta chaat, chilled dahi bhalla, dill salmon tikka, Kashmiri lamb chops, tandoori zaffrani prawns and mango srikhand tart. Priced at Dhs350, served from 6pm to 9pm on weekdays, and there’s even a buy one get one free deal if you book ahead of time. If you’ve got a special occasion coming up, this is a great fit.
Ninive
View this post on Instagram
Ninive is an upscale Middle Eastern favourite among Dubai residents, and for good reason. With a stunning green setting and incredible views of the Dubai skyline, who wouldn’t enjoy this spot? This season they’re offering a summer garden menu, allowing you to enjoy the best of Middle Eastern and North African dishes like zaatar chickpea dip and chicken pastilla, hearty mains including chicken tagine and manti, and indulgent desserts like umm ali with vanilla ice cream and mini baklava, all for just Dhs290 per person. Served for 6pm to 10pm on weekdays only. It’s perfect for those weekday dinner dates.
Bellini Café
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a health wellness babe or brother, then Bellini Café has a new salad bowl collection – Le Insalate d’Estate – featuring four fresh, health-forward spotlighting premium grains, seasonal vegetables, and fresh proteins. Get the tuna bowl, paired with farro, shaved fennel, Boston lettuce, avocado, and delicate slices of tuna finished with a bright lemon dressing for a salad that screams summer. Or the curry shrimp bowl, combining Riso Venere with toasted almonds, green onions, and a fragrant curry sauce. For meat lovers, the chicken bowl is a perfect choice, with quinoa, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke, croutons, avocado and arugula.
TOTÓ
View this post on Instagram
Italian favourite TOTÓ is bringing a brand new, bright take on coastal Italy with
their newly launched menu. A heartfelt tribute to a region that says summer like nothing else. Think Amalfi lemon risotto with Carabineros shrimps, Tuscan bruschettone, and Neapolitan sauté di cozze – each dish crafted with seasonal finesse, soul, and elegance to bring the very best of Italian flavours. Other dishes to try include the ravioli di brasato, gnocchi alla sorrentina and guancia di vitello brasata. This is your summer escape to the Italian coast, without ever leaving Dubai.
Nobu
View this post on Instagram
This summer, fine dine at Nobu, where you can enjoy a Japanese Peruvian-inspired feast in the form of a set summer menu for Dhs395. The renowned restaurant will be serving a five-course omakase menu featuring salmon karashi su miso, a selection of sushi and rolls, canary seabass with spinach and jalapeño, and grilled wagyu ribeye, followed by Nobu’s famous cheesecake. Diners can sit in one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The menu will be available until September 18, so make sure you make your reservations before that.
Images: Socials/Supplied