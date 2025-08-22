There has been significant progress on the renovation of the Dubai Fountain

The Dubai Fountain is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai, with thousands of people flocking from all over the world to watch the incredible displays of water dancing to music directly in front of the Burj Khalifa.

In February, property developer Emaar announced that the fountains will be closed for a few months starting from May 2025. But in March we received an update with the Dubai Fountain show closing earlier than previously announced. The last performance will took place on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

It was then announced that the Dubai Fountain would be reopening on October 1, with the show being fully operational by then.

Why did the Dubai Fountain show stop?

The temporary closure is to essentially make way for a bigger and better show. The world’s tallest performing fountain display will be closed for five months for an upgrade and planned maintenance. The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology being implemented, improved choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems.

They are currently submerged within the 30-acre Burj Lake and the fountains shoot up to 22,000 gallons of water as high as 140m in the air.

The fountains previously ran every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm every day.

The latest update

It seems that the Dubai Fountain renovation is going as planned or even ahead of time as water has been spotted back in the area of the fountains for the first time since it closed in April. Emaar released a video on their instagram highlighting some of the maintenance happening to the fountain including brand new flooring.