Layovers don’t have to be boring. Here’s how to make Dubai Airport your playground

Stuck at Dubai Airport with time to kill? Good. This place is more than just a transit hub; it’s a city in itself. If you’ve got a tight layover or a long haul ahead, there’s actually a lot you can do that doesn’t involve staring at a departures board. From sleep pods and sushi to hidden zen spots, here’s how to make the most of your time without losing your mind.

Work out between flights

If you live an active lifestyle, you know the drill: long-haul flights, stiff legs, and the itch to move. At DXB, you don’t have to wait until you’re home to get back on track. Head to the health club inside the Dubai International Airport Hotel (Terminal 3, Concourse B and C), where Dhs147 gets you three hours of full gym access, plus a sauna and steam room to wind down after.

Shop

You don’t have to look far to find something worth buying at DXB. Dubai Duty Free is spread across all terminals, offering everything from fragrances and skincare to tech and travel gear. But there’s more if you want to wander. In Terminal 1, you’ll find Boots, Burberry, Hugo Boss, and Tiffany & Co. Terminal 2 keeps it simple with the essentials inside Duty Free. Terminal 3 is where it opens up. Think Dior, Jo Malone, Louis Vuitton in Concourse B, and Victoria’s Secret plus more Duty Free options in Concourse C. Window shop or go all in; it’s all here.

Dine like you’re not at an airport

Airport food doesn’t have to mean sad sandwiches or overpriced crisps. DXB’s got proper options, whether you want a decent pint, a stacked burger, or a sit-down meal that doesn’t feel like transit. For comfort food with guitars on the wall, there’s Hard Rock Cafe in Terminal 3, Concourse B. For pub energy, head to The Draft House (T1, Concourse D). If fried chicken’s on your mind, head to Jailbird (T3, Concourse B). This homegrown brand keeps it simple: crispy chicken, soft buns, and a bit of heat. Jack’s Bar & Grill (T3, near Gate A15) is your go-to for classic American fare serving up steaks, wings, and late-night comfort.

Looking for something lighter? Bottega Bar & Trattoria (T3, Concourse A) does Italian. There’s pasta, seafood, and risotto. Giraffe (T3, Concourse A & B) keeps it casual with noodle bowls to burritos. For something quick, Jones the Grocer Express (T3, Concourse B) is a solid grab-and-go.

Find your green zone

Between Gates B7 and B27 (T3), there’s a quiet pocket that definitely doesn’t feel like an airport. Zen Gardens is all soft light, overgrown greenery, and the slow movement of koi. No noise. No rush. Just space to breathe, exactly where you wouldn’t expect it.

Play

DXB’s Game Space in Terminal 3 (Concourse B, near Gate B27) does something airports usually don’t: wait time into play time. It’s the region’s first airport gaming lounge, open 24/7. The setup is legit:v40 gaming stations with big 50-inch screens and seats that fit two players side by side. For serious performance, half of those rigs come loaded with Republic of Gamers gear, 2K 240 Hz monitors, RGB keyboards, headsets, ergonomic chairs, the works. Games on the menu range from Fortnite and League of Legends to Gran Turismo 7 and Crash Bandicoot, plus a few soccer titles if your pre‑flight still needs a footie fix. Passengers can buy time by the half-hour or go unlimited, and Priority Pass members often get access included.

Swim between gates

Not your usual airport move, but yes, there’s a pool. Inside the Dubai International Airport Hotel at the G-Force Health Club (T3, Concourse B & C), you can book an hour (Dhs75) or two (Dhs99) and get access to the pool, steam room, Jacuzzi, and showers. Open 24/7 if the layover calls for a reset.

Unwind before takeoff

You’ve cleared security, but the gate is not calling yet. Which means you’ve got time to reset properly. Book a massage at Timeless Spa inside the Dubai International Airport Hotel (T3). It’s open 24/7 for when you need to reset.

Rest while the world moves

The terminal never sleeps, but you can. sleep ’n fly has spots across DXB designed for actual rest, not just nodding off in a chair. The biggest space is in Terminal 3, Concourse B, with 46 pods spread across 575 square metres. Smaller lounges are tucked into Concourses A and C, and Terminal 1 flyers can head to Concourse D for their own setup. All open 24 hours, all made for shutting off mid-transit.

Lounge

Not flying business? Doesn’t matter. Dubai Airport’s lounges are open to anyone who’s willing to pay for a bit of calm. In Terminal 1, go for Ahlan Business Class Lounge (Dhs262/hour) or Marhaba Lounge in Concourse D (from Dhs194). Terminal 2 has another Marhaba Lounge, same deal, with extras if you want a shower or nap space. Terminal 3 is where things go all in. Al Majlis is in full VIP mode at Dhs2,500. Or keep it classic with Cadiz Ahlan Lounge (Concourse B), Plaza Premium Lounge (Concourse A), The Gallery by Dubai International Hotel (Concourse B), or Marhaba Lounge in both Concourses A and B. If you’re arriving, not departing, Their Patio in Arrivals works as a lounge-meets-co-working space.

Get flight-ready

Need a pre-boarding fix? XpresSpa (Terminal 3) handles the beauty basics, from manicures and facials to full-body massages, in a space that’s more calm studio than airport corner. Walk in looking tired, walk out ready to face your gate feeling and looking more fresh.

Play for a million

Yes, really. Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire draw gives you a shot at walking out a millionaire, not bad for a layover. Tickets are Dhs1,000, capped at 5,000 entries, and the odds? Way better than you’d think. They’ve been running it since 1999. Someone always wins. And it could be you next.

