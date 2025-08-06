Why wait for the weekend? From padel parties to squash games, dance workshops to ladies’ night deals, Abu Dhabi’s Wednesday scene is buzzing

Fun isn’t on standby until the weekend. Not in Abu Dhabi and definitely not tonight. While most people are waiting for Friday to roll around, there’s a handful of locals who’ve figured out the secret to beating the midweek slump: get out, move your body, and meet people who are just as tired of routine as you are.

Wednesday nights in the capital have quietly become the city’s best-kept secret. From sweat sessions with strobe lights to dancing in heels and games that feel more like a social club than a sport, these are the things that make the workweek worth it. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat, meet new people, or just not eat dinner in front of the TV again, here are three ways to turn your midweek into a full-on vibe.

Hit the courts, then hit the dance floor: Padel & Coffee Party

This is not your average “hit a few balls and go home” kind of night. This is where padel meets party and the courts light up with more than just forehands and backhands. You’ll play friendly matches with no pressure, no points, just vibes and court-side cocktails with a live DJ spinning tracks that’ll get your paddle moving faster than your Spotify playlist ever could.

There are dance breaks, surprise cheers, flashing lights, and yes, even friendships formed between serves. It’s part game night, part social club, and part dance party. Basically, it’s what your Wednesday night’s been missing.

Location: Panoramic Padel Courts, Abu Dhabi

Contact: Join via Whatsapp (055) 539 4811

Get your squash on at Zayed Cricket Stadium

Squash might not come with a live DJ or cocktails, but if you’re after a midweek calorie burn and some wholesome fun, this is your spot. It’s low-cost, high-energy, and open to everyone. That includes guys, girls, pros, beginners, and that one friend who always forgets the rules but shows up anyway. All you need to do is register, show up, and get moving. Beats Netflix. Every time.

Location: Zayed Cricket Stadium, ask for the squash court

Cost: Around Dhs15-25

Contact: (055) 411 1919

Own the room at an Afro-Heels Workshop

For the ladies who know their power lies in their step and their strut, the kizomba, afro-latin dance workshop is calling. Think fierce footwork, bold beats, and a lot of hip-swaying confidence. This is the kind of class where you leave taller, sweatier, and 100% more empowered than you came in. There are only 10 slots, and they’re going fast. So if you’ve been looking for a sign to do something bold and fun with your Wednesday night, consider this it.

Location: Universal Dance Studio, Airport Road

Time: 6:30pm to 8pm

Cost: Dhs120

Contact: (050) 407 5795

The G.O.A.T.

If sweating it out on the squash court or dropping it low in heels isn’t your idea of midweek fun, that’s perfectly fine. What’s On Abu Dhabi’s got you. Wednesday is also ladies’ night, and the city comes alive with music, cocktails and irresistible deals. Whether you’re after tacos, dancehall or a few hours of bottomless bubbles, these spots are pouring the good times.

Three free house beverages and 30% off food? Yes, please. Add in live band Goat Beatz and DJ Roy and you’ve got yourself a midweek party.

Location: Cristal Hotel Abu Dhabi.

Times: 8pm to 11pm

Contact: (050) 499 3953

Ting Irie

Jamaican flavour meets Abu Dhabi energy. Ladies get a two-course meal and unlimited drinks from Dhs145, plus a live DJ spinning dancehall, hip-hop, RnB and Afrobeats.

Location: Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Time: 7pm to midnight

Contact: (02) 886 7786

Ornina Lounge

Get the girls together for a night of good food, unlimited house drinks and chilled waterfront vibes.

Location: Al Rahah, Al Bandar

Time: 9pm to midnight

Contact: (050) 696 9312

Loca

Unlimited Mexican drinks plus an appetiser and main for Dhs145. From tacos to tostadas, this is a fiesta worth dressing up for.

Location: The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

Time: 7pm to midnight

Contact: (02) 582 3639

CRAFT by Side Hustle

Three hours of free-flowing cocktails, wines and spirits for Dhs99, with DJ tunes to match the mood.

Location: Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Contact: (02) 631 9855

Heroes Never Die

Ladies get free drinks or 20% off food at this laid-back downtown gem.

Location: Millenium Downtown

Time: From 5pm till late

Contact: (050) 525 6364

Sorso Bar

For Dhs111 you get two hours of house drinks and two bites. Settle in, sip slow and let the midweek magic do its thing.

Location: The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Contact: (02) 818 8888

Images: Unsplash