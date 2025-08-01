Looking for the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend? From glowing nightlife to high-octane sport, it’s all happening here

From August 1 to 3, Abu Dhabi is packed with unforgettable experiences and vibrant happenings. Pamper yourself with expert beauty treatments, step into the world of Harry Potter, or soak up the neon energy at SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean Festival. Sports fans can catch world-class grappling or join a community fun run to get active. Ready to make the most of your weekend? Here’s your go-to guide for the best events and activities around the capital.

Step inside the wizarding world at Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Wands up, a spellbinding experience awaits you in the capital. Harry Potter: The Exhibition has flown (although not on a broom) into Manarat Al Saadiyat, inviting fans to journey through the magical universe like never before.

From exploring the iconic Great Hall and brewing potions in Snape’s classroom to summoning a Patronus in the Forbidden Forest, this immersive adventure brings the wizarding world to life. You’ll even get sorted into your own Hogwarts house and follow its story through the exhibition, complete with interactive stops, stained-glass windows, and your name lighting up the Marauder’s Map.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the gift shop, think chocolate frogs, Butterbeer, and limited-edition merch you won’t find anywhere else.

Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

Times: Wednesday to Monday, 10am to 10pm (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: From Dhs115

Contact: abudhabi.harrypotterexhibition.com

Glow up at Electric Ocean Festival

SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi turns up the volume and the neon effect for the return of Electric Ocean Festival, a glowing celebration of lights, beats and underwater vibes happening all summer long.

This year brings a brand-new pre-show party to get everyone in the mood before the main event. The One Ocean realm transforms into a high-energy playground, complete with breakdancers, drummers, aerial acrobats, and SeaWorld’s beloved characters, including Sakina, SeaStar, Puck and Shivers, all lighting up the stage.

Feeling the rhythm? Slip on some glowing headphones and dance the night away at the immersive silent disco.

Location: SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 10am to 8pm (evening entertainment starts later)

Cost: From Dhs375 (adults), Dhs320 (kids)

Contact: seaworldabudhabi.com

Catch world-class grappling action in Al Ain

Combat sports fans, this one’s for you. The Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025 is set to take over ADNEC Centre Al Ain from August 1 to 3, marking the global debut of this high-stakes tournament.

Expect a thrilling three-day showdown as top-tier athletes from more than 20 countries go head-to-head in this intense form of close-contact combat. It’s a major moment for the UAE’s booming grappling and jiu-jitsu scene and the first event of its kind on the international calendar.

Location: ADNEC Centre Al Ain

Times: August 1 to 3

Cost: Free for spectators (check website for more info)

Contact: ajptour.com

Join an indoor fun run at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Ready, set, run… but indoors. Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is hosting a community-friendly indoor run with 1km, 3km and 5km race categories, perfect for all ages and fitness levels.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just in it for the good vibes, this active day out is all about movement, fun, and quality time with friends and family, minus the summer heat.

Location: Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi

Times: Check registration page for race timings

Cost: From Dhs26.25

Contact: premieronline.com

