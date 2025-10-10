Discover Antar and Abla, a landmark Arabic opera celebrating heritage, love, and world-class performance this December

A story written in the stars of Arab poetry is coming to life on stage in Abu Dhabi. Antar and Abla, the landmark Arabic opera, will run from December 9 to 14 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City. The venue will be transformed into an open-air theatre for six unforgettable nights.

Rooted in the heart of Arab heritage, the story of Antar and Abla has enchanted generations and inspired poets, painters, and dreamers across centuries. Now, this legendary tale returns with a modern edge in an opera that celebrates Arab creativity on a global stage. The production has received the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language in Cultural Excellence for its contribution to keeping the beauty of Arabic alive for a new generation.

What is Antar and Abla about?

Antar and Abla tells the story of Antar, the warrior-poet, and Abla, the woman who captured his heart. Their love, tested by pride, courage, and circumstance, unfolds through powerful performances, stirring music, and sweeping visuals. The show features the Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra and the Shaolin Monks, this will create a cultural dialogue between East and West.

Imane Alsalem Tlamid, CEO of Bidaya, said: “The Arabic Opera Antar and Abla is a story beyond boundaries. This production celebrates Arab heritage in a modern way and reflects the UAE’s vision of openness, diversity, and cultural dialogue.”

Each performance promises a feast for the senses, with orchestral scores, striking choreography, and immersive visuals that turn the tennis court into a grand stage. With early bird tickets starting from Dhs160, the production invites audiences of all ages to rediscover a timeless story through music, movement, and light.

At its core, Antar and Abla is a story about love that defies every boundary. This story is a reminder that even centuries later, the language of the heart remains the same.

The details

Location: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Times: 7pm from December 9 to 14

Cost: limited-time early bird offer starts at Dhs 160. Regular prices start from Dhs 200

Tickets are available now on Platinumlist