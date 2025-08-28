Sponsored: From intimate classes to international festivals – how My Core is putting Dubai on the Pilates map

Dubai has no shortage of fitness studios, but few have earned the kind of international recognition that My Core Studio has. Tucked away in the heart of Al Barsha South, Dubai Science Park, the boutique Pilates studio and movement space has become a go-to for anyone serious about strength, posture, and mindful training – and it’s now on the radar of some of the world’s leading instructors.

A hidden gem gone global

Founded by Rima Faour, My Core started as a boutique studio offering highly personalised Pilates classes. Today, it’s a fully equipped movement hub, home to a team of expert trainers and an ever-growing community of clients. The studio features state-of-the-art Pilates Reformers, Towers, Chairs, and even specialised Gyrotonic® equipment, making it one of the most comprehensively outfitted Pilates studios in Dubai.

But what truly sets My Core apart is its philosophy. This isn’t just about fitness, it’s about movement for life. From rehabilitation programmes and fascia release to mobility and posture-focused sessions, My Core takes a holistic approach that appeals as much to athletes as it does to those recovering from injury. Movement doesn’t stop at any stage of life which is why the studio offers Pilates classes starting from teenagers’ classes, Pre Natal classes, to even senior Pilates classes.

And it’s not just local talent that shines here. My Core has hosted workshops with renowned international instructors and is set to launch Dubai’s very first Pilates Festival this October, putting the studio firmly on the global map.

Where quality meets community

Known as one of the best Pilates studios in Dubai, My Core has built its reputation on small class sizes, precise instruction, and a results-oriented approach that delivers real progress. Whether you’re looking for beginners Pilates classes to lay a strong foundation or advanced Pilates Reformer classes to elevate your training, My Core offers expert-led, personalized guidance. This boutique studio ensures that every body—from first-timers to seasoned movers – finds a space to build strength, posture, and mobility with lasting results.

Why now is the time to try it

Pilates is having a moment in Dubai. As more people look beyond high-intensity workouts to build long-term strength, mobility, and body awareness, studios like My Core are leading the way. And with its mix of world-class equipment, highly skilled instructors, and welcoming community, it’s easy to see why the studio has become a favourite among fitness lovers across the city.

Conveniently located in the heart of Dubai Science Park, My Core Studio is easily accessible to residents across Dubai, Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, Arabian Ranches, Motor City, and surrounding areas. As one of the best Pilates studios in Dubai, their fully equipped space offers Pilates Reformer, Tower, Chair, and Gyrotonic® classes, making it the perfect destination for anyone searching for “Pilates near me” in Dubai.

Whether you’re curious about trying Pilates for the first time or looking to take your practice to the next level, My Core offers a space where precision meets passion, and where every session is designed to leave you standing taller and feeling stronger.