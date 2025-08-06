This new hotel on the iconi Palm Jumeirah comes with seven dinning options

Another one to add to the list of new hotels in Dubai? Yes please, plus it’s coming to the Palm Jumeirah. Mileo The Palm, Hotel and Residences is coming straight from the Greek island of Mykonos, and it’s bringing its signature serenity and sophistication to Dubai.

There will be 176 stunning rooms and suites from deluxe studios to two bedroom apartment suites. You’ll be able to get a panoramic view of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina from the private balconies attached to many of the rooms.

Residential style suites will be perfect for longer stays, including fully-equipped kitchens. Quiet luxury oozes from all areas of the hotel, including Dyson hairdryers and Amouage amenities, so you’ll feel fancy from top to toe.

There will be 7 unique dining options including:

AY Restaurant – a laid-back, sun soaked all-day dining option for breakfast lunch or dinner

a laid-back, sun soaked all-day dining option for breakfast lunch or dinner AYA Rooftop – elevated dining rooftop views and bold beats for a night to remember

– elevated dining rooftop views and bold beats for a night to remember CUT Caviar Bar – fine caviar, bites and champagne in an intimate and elegant setting

fine caviar, bites and champagne in an intimate and elegant setting Papagalos Restaurant – a Greek and Turkish option for those who want generous plates

– a Greek and Turkish option for those who want generous plates Matcha 16 Cafe – a place to get your trending matcha

a place to get your trending matcha Kai Sushi Bar – expect pristine cuts and sushi rolls

– expect pristine cuts and sushi rolls FanZone Sports Bar – a place to keep track of the latest wins and losses with big screens and cold drinks

– a place to keep track of the latest wins and losses with big screens and cold drinks Cigara Lounge – rare cigars, spirits and a quieter space to relax

In the new Mileo hotel in Dubai there will also be a high tech gym, kids club, and even a barbershop on site.

Also read:

Just announced: A Rosewood Hotel is opening in Dubai