Rosewood Dubai is due to open in 2029

The choosing of a staycation in Dubai is about to get even trickier as a Rosewood Hotel is coming to the city, along with Rosewood Residences. Located in Peninsula Dubai, one of the city’s most prestigious waterfront districts. Rosewood Dubai will include 195 rooms and eight private garden residence villas, and will span 640,104 square feet. There will also be lots of incredible amenities to choose from such as a private beach and beach club, four dining venues, a dedicated wellness centre and immersive programming across art, music and culinary.

There will also be a residents tower adjacent to the hotel, set along Jumeirah Beach with 63 refined residences and five highly exclusive beachfront villas. Residents of Rosewood will benefit from amenities including a 24-hour concierge, spa and movement studio, padel court, private cinema, library, and lounge.

“Our vision is to create an ultra-luxury destination that is not only anchored in exceptional design and service but also in human connection and purpose. Rosewood Dubai is a vital part of our expansion in the Middle East and will reflect our A Sense of Place® philosophy, celebrating the city’s vibrant energy while offering a new expression of modern luxury lifestyle.” Radha Arora, President, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

Rosewood Hotels already have a branch in Abu Dhabi, which offers 189 luxurious guest rooms and suites, nine restaurants and lounges, refined meeting and function space and Sense, A Rosewood Spa featuring a fitness centre and pool.

That’s not all that’s arriving to Dubai, a new Mandarin Oriental is coming to Downtown and Cheval Blanc has just announced a luxurious private island resort.