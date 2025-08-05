Cheval Blanc has resorts in the Seychelles, St Barth, St Tropez and the Maldives

There’s an incredible brand making its debut in Dubai and it’s coming in the form of a luxury island resort. Dubai-based investment firm, Shamal Holding, announced their partnership with the luxury hospitality brand Cheval Blanc to bring a private island to Dubai.

Due to open in 2029, the Cheval Blanc maison in Dubai which will be a discreet private island escape. The maison will feature 30 suites and 40 private pool villas, each reflecting Cheval Blanc’s unique design philosophy, contemporary yet timeless, immersive yet serene.

In true Cheval Blanc style, the retreat will offer personalised wellness rituals, elevated dining options and moments to promote peace and tranquility. Cheval Blanc Resorts emphasise exclusivity, some even offering purely private islands for guests. They often collaborate with luxury brands for their wellness options such as Guerlain and Dior for their spas in the Maldives and Paris. The focus of the brand is the emotions felt when staying in each resort, so we are excited to see the resort that they create for Dubai.

There are other big hotel openings in Dubai soon such as the newest Mandarin Oriental to open in Downtown. This second branch to open in Dubai is due to open soon, in October 2025 and it’s set to be an epitome of luxury including a helipad, sky high design and all the extras that come with the established Mandarin Oriental brand.

*Images of Cheval Blanc Randhelli from Instagram