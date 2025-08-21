Stay cool with the best end-of-summer pool day offers in Dubai

With just a few weeks left of summer, now is the perfect time to enjoy the best pool day offers in Dubai. From rooftop infinity pools to serene retreats, these limited-time deals are the perfect way to relax before the high season arrives. Don’t miss out, grab your swimsuit and dive in.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cala Vista (@calavistadubai)

Tucked away at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Cala Vista serves up a slice of the Italian coast with stunning views of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. The Bella Vista pool day pass includes pool access and credit towards a leisurely Italian lunch – think citrusy Insalata di Agrumi or creamy burrata with tomatoes.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Times: Daily, 9am to sunset

Cost: Adults: Dhs500 (Dhs250 F&B credit) | Children: Dhs250 (Dhs125 F&B credit) | Available until the end of September

Contact: (800) 323 232 | @jumeirahminaalsalam

Bâoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bâoli Dubai (@baoli.dubai)

If you’re in the mood for a pool day that feels like a holiday, Baoli at J1 Beach is the spot. With its petal-shaped sun deck, laid-back sunset lounge, indoor-outdoor restaurant, and hidden speakeasy bar, it’s the kind of place made for unwinding. Spend the day poolside, cool off with a dip, or book a private cabana for extra comfort. As the sun sets, the vibe shifts into evening with drinks, dinner, and a lively crowd that keeps the energy going into the night.

Location: Baoli Dubai, J1 Beach

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Cost: Monday to Thursday: Dhs500 (Dhs400 redeemable); Friday to Sunday: Dhs600 (Dhs500 redeemable) | Running throughout August

Contact: Tel: (0)4 558 6381 | @baoli.dubai

Delano Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delano Dubai | Luxury Beach Resort (@delanodubai)

Delano Dubai on Bluewaters Island has a stunning pool and private beach perfect for wrapping up the summer. The spacious pool area features plenty of shaded loungers and a peaceful social ledge to relax. Stretching along 250 metres of private beach, it offers uninterrupted sunset views over the Arabian Gulf. Uninterrupted sunset views over the Arabian Gulf set the scene, where Miami’s chic energy meets the calm of the Gulf. With a menu inspired by the Italian coast, it’s the perfect place to enjoy the last days of summer.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Times: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Cost: Pool and beach day pass from Dhs400 per person on weekdays (50% F&B credit), Dhs600 per person on weekends and public holidays (50% F&B credit) | Running through to the end of September

Contact: (0)4 556 6255 | @delanodubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort (@anantaradubai)

Located on the outer frond of the Palm, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, especially from its swim-up bar. The resort surrounds three lagoon pools, perfect for a swim or relaxing in the sun. You can enjoy tropical cocktails served in coconuts, refreshing watermelon buckets, and a variety of snacks and drinks. The fully redeemable day pass lets you use all the facilities with no extra charges. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or sipping drinks in the water, it’s a great spot to unwind.

Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Cost: Dhs250 (fully redeemable) Monday to Friday; Dhs300 (Dhs150 redeemable) Saturday and Sunday | Available until the end of September

Contact: (0)4 567 8888 | @anantaradubai

Zenzi Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zenzi Beach (@zenzibeachdxb)

If you’re in the mood for something laid-back with a boho touch, Zenzi Beach at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is a must-visit. This barefoot-style beach club features a South American-inspired menu, a pool, beach access, and all the essentials, complimentary water, loungers, and towels. Whether you want a swim in the sea or a slow day by the pool, it’s the perfect spot to spend the day.

Location: Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 8am to sunset

Cost: Adults: Dhs350 (fully redeemable); Children: Dhs175 (fully redeemable)

Contact: (0)4 453 0444 | @zenzibeachdxb