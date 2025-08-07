These are the must attend events in Abu Dhabi this August so don’t miss out

Abu Dhabi is turning up the heat this August with a vibrant mix of family fun, live music, and exciting rewards. Catch the action-packed Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure, experience the soulful sounds of Faraj Suleiman and don’t miss your chance to win big while dining at Summer Pit Stop. Whether you’re planning a fun day out with the kids or a cultural evening, there’s plenty to enjoy in the capital this month.

Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure

Ahoy, mateys! Get ready for a swashbuckling good time as Paw Patrol Live! sails into Abu Dhabi for the first time ever with a brand-new show, The Great Pirate Adventure. Taking over Etihad Arena, this high-energy stage production brings Ryder and the pup squad to life in a thrilling pirate-themed quest.

Packed with catchy tunes, exciting surprises and all your little ones’ favourite characters, this interactive adventure is perfect for families and fans of the hit TV show. And remember, no job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Date: 29 to 31 August

Time: Times vary, depending on day

Seat categories & prices:

Royal – Dhs350

VIP – Dhs275

Platinum – Dhs245

Gold – Dhs145

Silver – Dhs95

Tickets: etihadarena.ae

Faraj Suleiman: Live in Concert

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as acclaimed Palestinian composer, pianist and vocalist Faraj Suleiman makes his long-awaited UAE debut this summer. Taking the stage at The Red Theater at The Arts Center, Faraj will perform live with a full band on Friday, August 29 at 7.30pm, delivering a spellbinding set that blends emotion, rhythm, and cinematic flair.

Known for his genre-defying sound fusing Arabic melodies with jazz, rock, and classical influences Faraj’s music is both playfully intricate and deeply moving. Expect to hear tracks from his breakthrough album Better Than Berlin, alongside selections from his most recent and introspective release, Maryam.

The album unfolds like a story: it begins with light and romance, and gradually shifts into darker reflections on grief, loss, and transformation. It’s a powerful expression of today’s emotional landscape, wrapped in folk-inspired instrumentation and tender vocals.

Location: The Red Theater, The Arts Center, NYU Abu Dhabi

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: From abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Summer Pit Stop: Dine & Win Big

Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina are keeping the summer vibes going strong this August and there’s still time to win big. Until August 31, dine at any of the 25+ participating venues and enter for a chance to score exclusive Abu Dhabi GP Race Week experiences.

Every Dhs100 you spend gets you one entry into the prize draw. Eat, enjoy, and increase your chances to win with every receipt.

Up for grabs this August:

Bonus Prize Draws – Win Race Week trackside experiences for two.

Next Draws: August 11 & August 25

Expect high-speed thrills, fan zones, live music and more.

Grand Prize Countdown:

All entries also count toward the Grand Prize Draw on September 2, a VIP Mega Fan Experience for Four, with 360-degree circuit views, premium hospitality, and the most immersive way to enjoy the Abu Dhabi GP.

How to Enter:

Dine at Yas Bay Waterfront or Yas Marina Spend a minimum of AED 100 Upload your receipt at summerpitstop.ae Keep your original receipt — you’ll need it to claim your prize

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront & Yas Marina

Date: Until August 31, 2025

Entry: Dhs100 gets you 1 entry

Upload Receipts: summerpitstop.ae