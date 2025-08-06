Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has been awarded Level 3 customer experience accreditation by Airports Council International

Zayed International Airport has just earned Level 3 accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) for customer experience, making it one of the few airports globally to reach this standard. The award comes as passenger numbers hit a record high. In the first half of 2025 alone, 15.5 million people travelled through the airport, a 13.2% increase from last year.

Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini said the award reflects the airport’s ability to grow while improving service, with guest experience remaining a top priority during a strong period of expansion.

“As we expand connectivity to meet rising demand, we remain sharply focused on enhancing the guest experience. Achieving Level 3 accreditation reflects our ability to deliver both growth and quality, ensuring that our customer experience evolves in step with our success,” Sorlini said.

To get there, the airport introduced a series of guest-first initiatives. These included focus groups to gather feedback, a guest shadowing programme where staff experience the airport journey as travellers, and regular reports on customer sentiment shared across all departments.

The accreditation looks at how well airports weave customer experience into everyday operations, strategy and partnerships. Zayed International Airport’s Level 1 and 2 statuses were also renewed.

It’s all part of a push to make every journey smoother, quicker and more enjoyable for travellers. And as the airport grows, so too does its focus on keeping the experience world-class.