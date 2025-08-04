Things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: skate sessions, smash rooms, candle crafting and more

Summer might be sizzling, but there’s still plenty to keep you cool, creative, and out of the heat in Abu Dhabi this week. Whether you’re lacing up for a skate indoors, smashing stress from the comfort of your driveway, getting crafty with candle-making, or making a quick escape to Dubai for a game-changing night out. Here are four fun things to do in Abu Dhabi, offbeat ways to mix up your week.

Smash things from your driveway

Ever felt like smashing something just for the thrill of it? Now you can, without even leaving home. The Smash Mobile by The Smash Room is a fully kitted-out van that brings the ultimate rage room experience to your doorstep. Designed for private events, it includes two zones: one to gear up and another to let loose on everything from old electronics to washing machines. Ideal for groups of four to ten, this high-energy experience is all about stress relief, your way.

Location: Your location, wherever the van goes

Date: Daily throughout August

Cost: Packages start from Dhs1,659

Contact: 02 584 5949

@thesmashroom.ae

Make your own vintage teacup candle

Looking for a crafty weekend activity? Head to the Cultural Foundation for a charming, hands-on workshop where you’ll turn antique teacups into beautiful, one-of-a-kind candles. Led by candle artist Heba, this beginner-friendly session blends creativity with sustainability and you’ll leave with your own custom candle and the skills to keep making more. A perfect way to slow down and get creative this August.

Location: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Date: August 4

Cost: Tickets from Dhs200

@abudhabicf

Drop into a summer skate session

Yes, you can skateboard in August, thanks to Circuit X’s indoor skate park on Hudayriyat Island. Whether you’re a total beginner or working on your next trick, the air-conditioned space lets you skate without sweating it out. Group lessons through their skate school make it easy to level up, and all gear is included, so you can just roll in and ride.

Location: Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island

Date: Daily throughout August

Cost: Tickets from Dhs45

@circuitx_hudayriyat

Get creative at Dubai Public Library’s summer camp

Little learners with big imaginations will love this two-week summer camp, running across Dubai Public Libraries from August 5 to 16. With the theme “Our Summer is Full of Arts and Innovation,” kids will explore everything from smart farming and sustainability to futuristic city planning. There are age-specific workshops for children aged 5 to 14, held at libraries including Al Safa, Al Twar, Umm Suqeim, and even Hatta. It’s hands-on, educational fun that’s perfect for curious minds.

Location: Multiple Dubai Public Libraries

Times: Timings vary by location

Date: August 5 to 16

Contact: dubaiculture.gov.ae