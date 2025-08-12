Work, sip, repeat: work friendly cafes in Dubai to get stuff done

Tired of staring at the same four office walls? Whether you’re freelancing, Zoom-calling, or just need a spot with good coffee and better Wi-Fi, Dubai is full of stylish cafés that double as your second office. From quiet corners with sea views to creative spaces designed for deep focus, these work-friendly spots offer strong brews, comfy seats, and all the right vibes to power through your to-do list, one latte at a time.

The Coterie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coterie (@the.coterie.group)

Where bottomless coffee meets focused vibes.

Tucked inside Ibn Battuta Mall, The Coterie Kitchen is a haven for remote workers, students, and anyone who enjoys a good brew with their to do list. From Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm, you can enjoy unlimited brewed coffee and still water for just Dhs25. It’s the kind of setup that encourages lingering, whether you’re deep in emails, lost in a novel, or easing into your day. Comfortable, calm, and endlessly refillable.

Location: The Coterie Kitchen, Ibn Battuta Mall

Times: Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm

Packages: Dhs25 for unlimited brewed coffee and still water

Contact: 058 566 4240, coteriegroup.com

@the.coterie.group

Julith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @julith.coffee

Where calm corners and crafted coffee fuel your focus.

This stunning new Al Quoz spot is more than just a pretty brew bar, it’s a multifunctional space made for work, creativity, and connection. Split across two floors, Julith blends roastery, lounge, and co working vibes with quiet seating, soundproof private rooms for meetings or solo sessions, and a coffee menu that borders on art. Whether you’re tackling deadlines, hosting a brainstorm, or just need a distraction free zone with really good coffee and food, Julith is your new go to. With a concept store, all day menu, and serene design details, you’ll want to stay way past your second flat white.

Location: Julith Coffee & Roastery, Al Quoz, Dubai



Times: Daily, 7am to 6pm

Contact: 055 585 4849

@julith.coffee

Uptown Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @uptownsocialdubai

Where your inbox meets impeccable coffee.

Located in the sleek new Uptown DMCC district, Uptown Social is a café made for productivity. With its calming interiors, ample plug points, and fast service, this specialty spot is ideal for everything from focused solo work to casual client catchups. There’s comfy seating, natural light, and great coffee, plus thoughtful perks like a free croissant with your morning brew before 10am. And if you’re staying through lunch, don’t miss the wallet-friendly two-course business lunch for Dhs60. Smooth, stylish, and seriously functional. Uptown Social makes remote work look good.

Location: Uptown Social, Uptown DMCC

Times: Daily, from 8am

Packages: Free croissant with coffee before 10am, business lunch (2 courses) for Dhs 60

Contact: 04 572 6159

@uptownsocialdubai

Foundry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foundry by Emaar (@foundrydowntown)

A creative space where work and inspiration meet.

Foundry in Downtown Dubai isn’t your typical café, it’s a hybrid space that doubles as an art gallery, library, and low key co working spot. Upstairs, the secluded book pod is ideal for quiet, focused work with minimal distractions and a cosy setup for your laptop. Downstairs, the café offers strong coffee, fast Wi-Fi, and plenty of plug points, with art lined walls that make your surroundings feel anything but corporate. Whether you’re after a peaceful solo session or a place to brainstorm with a colleague, Foundry lets you work in a setting that feels both elevated and productive.

Location: Boulevard Crescent, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Packages: Coffee from Dhs20

Contact: 04 367 3696

@foundrydowntown

L’ETO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’ETO (@letocaffe.official)

Where long lunches meet laptop sessions.

L’ETO at Marina Mall isn’t just about its famous Milk Cake, it’s also a great spot to get some serious work done. With cosy seating, calm vibes, and a steady stream of all-day diners, this café works just as well as a casual office setup. The all-day menu means you can stay settled for hours, whether you’re easing in with a coffee and emails or fueling up mid-project with hearty dishes like Tom Yum soup, Oven-Baked Salmon Teriyaki, or their signature Cheeseburger. Wi-Fi is strong, the atmosphere is low-key, and dessert is non-negotiable.

Location: L’ETO, Marina Mall, Dubai

Times: 8am to 11pm

Contact: 04 327 9963

@letocaffe.official

