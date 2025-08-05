A midweek break might be on the cards as the UAE prepares for its next public holiday in September

The UAE Cabinet is signalling that residents will likely enjoy a long weekend in early September in observance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, a public holiday recognised across the country.

What’s expected

Under a Cabinet Resolution Concerning Public Holidays issued by the Cabinet in May, the UAE formalised the Prophet’s Birthday as a national holiday, in keeping with the country’s official public holiday calendar. Although the exact date will depend on moon-sighting (which determines the start of the Islamic month Rabi’ al‑Awwal), current predictions place the holiday on either Thursday, September 4 or Friday, September 5, 2025.

Article (2) of Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 allows the UAE government to shift public holidays, excluding Eid, to the beginning or end of the week. If this applies, UAE residents may enjoy an extended three-day weekend, making it one of the year’s most anticipated breaks.

If the holiday falls on Thursday, September 4, the day-off could be shifted to Friday and if it lands on Friday, September 5, it will automatically create a three-day weekend (Friday–Sunday).

Why it matters

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally and is typically marked by cultural and spiritual celebrations.

Given how few public holidays remain in the UAE schedule, this one offers a rare opportunity for a mid-September pause. Long weekends are increasingly valued for travel, staycations, and unwinding. With short lead time to book flights or hotel breaks, early planning is key.

Other 2025 holiday highlights

According to the Cabinet’s official 2025 calendar:

UAE National Day, observed on December 2 and 3, may be extended depending on government decisions.

What you should do