The public holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday has just been announced by The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

The UAE has just officially declared that Friday, September 5, 2025, will be a public holiday for both the private and public sector, to honour Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

أصدرت الهيئة تعميماً إلى كافة الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية بشأن عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف في الحكومة الاتحادية، للعام 1447هــ. وبناء على التوجهات الصادرة في هذا الشأن، فقد تقرر أن تكون عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف يوم الجمعة الموافق 5 سبتمبر 2025 . pic.twitter.com/CvlMRfVppf — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) August 26, 2025

An announcement on X by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated, “The Authority issued a circular to all ministries and federal agencies regarding the Prophet’s Birthday holiday in the federal government, for the year 1447 AH. Based on the directives issued in this regard, it was decided that the Prophet’s birthday holiday will be on Friday, September 5, 2025.”

The holiday announcement news was first announced for the public sector but is now also confirmed for the private sector.

In short, this means we will enjoy a three-day long weekend.

Why do we get a holiday for Prophet Muhammed’s birthday?

The 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, Prophet Muhammed’s birthday, is an occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide in a ritual called Mawlid.

It’s a time to express love and admiration for the Prophet, reflect on his life and teachings, and reaffirm a commitment to Islam. Muslims may attend religious gatherings, recite poetry in his honour, enjoy a feast, or just express gratitude.

How many public holidays are left in 2025?

It might be a bit of a wait, but after Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, our next public holiday is in December for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

Commemoration Day falls on Monday, December 1, and UAE National Day will follow directly after on Tuesday, December 2. However, the UAE usually gives its residents a two-day break for the huge occasion, so we can also expect to get Wednesday, December 3 off. In total, if you get a two-day weekend with these three additional public holidays, you will get a lovely five-day-long weekend.

After this, the next holiday we will enjoy is on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

