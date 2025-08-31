UAE petrol prices see minor dip with petrol steady and diesel rising

UAE petrol prices have shifted slightly this month, so whether you’re commuting daily or planning a road trip, here’s what you’ll be paying at the pump.

Compared to August 2025, petrol has seen a small increase while diesel prices have dipped, giving drivers a mixed update for September.

Starting September 1, 2025, here are the new prices per litre:

Super 98: Dhs2.70 (up from Dhs2.69 in August)

Special 95: Dhs2.58 (up from Dhs2.57)

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.51 (up from Dhs2.50)

Diesel: Dhs2.66 (down from Dhs2.78)

Here are the petrol prices in the UAE for Super 98:

2025

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs2.73

April: Dhs2.57

May: Dhs2.58

June: Dhs2.58

July: Dhs2.70

August: Dhs2.69

September: Dhs2.70

This month marks the third-highest petrol price for Super 98 in 2025, tied with July, following February and March, keeping fuel costs among the year’s higher levels for UAE drivers.

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

In May 2024, we saw the highest petrol price at Dhs3.34, with March, April, June, and August all above Dhs3. In 2025, prices have not yet reached Dhs3.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting the fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Last week predictions for UAE petrol prices

Last week, we noted the possibility of a dip in UAE fuel prices for September. While petrol rates have held steady with only fractional changes, diesel has in fact dropped, reflecting recent movements in global oil prices and OPEC+ production decisions.

