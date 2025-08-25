Thinking about filling up your tank soon? UAE Petrol prices might drop a little

UAE petrol prices could fall slightly in September if global oil prices stay low. With OPEC+ increasing oil production and crude prices staying relatively steady, drivers may see small savings at the pump in October.

If oil prices stay low, UAE drivers may see a small reduction in petrol costs next month. Here’s the full picture.

Oil prices on the move

Global oil prices have been falling after OPEC+ decided to increase production in September. Brent crude recently dropped to around $65 a barrel (approximately Dhs238), while WTI was at about $63.66 (Dhs233).

Prices have recovered slightly in the past few days, but overall, higher oil supply and slower global demand are keeping prices relatively steady for now.

How UAE petrol prices are set

Petrol prices are reviewed monthly by the Fuel Price Committee. New rates are announced on the last day of the month and apply from the first day of the following month.

The committee looks at global oil prices when deciding how much drivers will pay at the pump.

Current prices (August 2025)

Here’s what motorists are currently paying:

Super 98: Dhs2.69 per litre

Special 95: Dhs2.57 per litre

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.50 per litre

Diesel: Dhs2.78 per litre

Compared to July 2025

Super 98: Dhs2.70 per litre

Special 95: Dhs2.58 per litre

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.51 per litre

Diesel: Dhs2.63 per litre

What could happen in September

If oil prices remain at their current level or drop slightly, we could see another small decrease in September. The exact numbers will be confirmed when the Fuel Price Committee announces the new rates on Sunday, August 31.

Petrol prices are important for residents, especially with more cars on UAE roads as the population grows. Even small changes at the pump can make a difference for families and daily commuters.

Images: Unsplash