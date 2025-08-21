There’s another public holiday coming up in the UAE for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

As summer begins to wind down, one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar is nearly here, Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH). The occasion is also known as Mawlid al-Nabi. In the UAE, the day is marked with a public holiday, to celebrate and mark the occasion with a break from work for many people.

However, the big question that everyone is asking is: when will the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday in the UAE be officially announced?

Current predictions indicate that the day of celebration will be on Friday, September 5, however it could also fall on Thursday, September 4 if Safar is a 29-day month. Don’t worry though, you still could get a long weekend even if it does fall on the Thursday, as the UAE has recently brought in a new public holiday law that allows holiday dates to be moved to the beginning or end of a week.

When will it be officially announced?

Similarly to Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr, the exact date of PBUH depends on the Hijiri calendar, which means that moon sightings will determine when the exact date is announced. However, we should know on Sunday August 24, what exact date the public holiday will fall as that’s when we’ll find out whether or not Safar is a 29-day or 30-day month.

What other public holidays in the UAE are upcoming?

Eid Al Etihad, or formerly known as Union Day in the UAE will be on Tuesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 3, both are midweek. These will be the countries National Day celebrations. According to the new law, these may also be moved for a five-day long weekend.

