UAE weather alert for scorching sunshine, high humidity, and a spike in temperatures set to hit this weekend

UAE weather alert as the country gears up for a seriously hot few days, with forecasters warning of extreme heat across the Emirates. If you’ve got outdoor plans, you might want to rethink them as highs of 46°C are expected in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi by Friday.

Dubai forecast

Today, Dubai will see very warm, sunny weather with a high of 41°C and a nighttime low of 35°C under clear skies. Right now, the temperature sits at 35°C, but thanks to humidity, it feels closer to 37°C.

By Friday, the mercury is set to hit 46°C, so staying indoors during the middle of the day is highly advised.

Abu Dhabi forecast

Abu Dhabi is facing similar conditions, with highs of 42°C today and a low of 33°C tonight. The current temperature is 34°C, but the real-feel is already a sweltering 43°C. Like Dubai, the capital is also expected to reach 46°C on Friday.

Across the UAE

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), most parts of the country will be generally fair today. Cloud cover may form over eastern areas by the afternoon, and increased humidity overnight could bring mist to coastal areas on Friday morning.

Here’s what’s expected for maximum temperatures:

Internal areas: 42°C to 47°C

Coastal/islands: 40°C to 44°C

Mountains: 30°C to 36°C

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was a scorching 47.4°C in Mezaira, Al Dhafra, at 3:30pm.

Heat safety first

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35km/h, but don’t expect much cooling relief. Authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours, and keep an eye on vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Image: What’s On Archive