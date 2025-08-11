High winds, scorching heat, and dusty skies are on the horizon, here’s how to stay safe and comfortable

Brace yourselves, Monday promises to bring extreme heat and blowing dust across the UAE. This is according to the National Centre of Meteorology’s (NCM) forecast. Forecasts show daytime temperatures hovering around 44 °C in coastal cities like Abu Dhabi, with gusty winds potentially reaching 40 km/h and stirring up thick dust clouds that will reduce visibility on roads and in public spaces.

These conditions aren’t just uncomfortable, they pose real health risks, too. Doctors have reported a spike in cases of respiratory irritation and sinus problems during dust events. Even people without a history of breathing issues have experienced congestion and discomfort, as the combination of heat and airborne particles strains airways. Authorities have also urged motorists to drive with caution, as sudden dust clouds can create hazardous conditions on highways and open roads.

How to protect yourself on dusty, sweltering days

Stay indoors during peak heat and dust hours (typically 11 am to 4 pm).

Seal your home and improve indoor air quality with air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters. Keep windows and doors closed when the dust hits.

If you must go out, wear an N95 mask, sunglasses, and breathable clothing. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Stay hydrated by sipping water consistently helps offset the drying effects of heat and dust, and supports respiratory calm.

For those with asthma, COPD, or allergies: keep medications and rescue inhalers on hand, and consider rinsing nasal passages with saline if irritation sets in.

Once the dust passes, do a deep-clean at home and vacuum surfaces with HEPA filters, dust with damp cloths, and change HVAC filters to keep indoor air safe.

As the UAE’s weather swings between scorching sun and dusty skies, staying informed and prepared is your best defense. If you have time-sensitive plans, remember: indoor options and flexible scheduling are your friends this Monday. With conditions expected to peak mid-day, plan ahead to make the most of your week.