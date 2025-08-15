UAE weather is turning up the heat and the dust

It’s been a breezy start to Friday morning in the UAE, but the weather forecast shows no sign of relief just yet. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is warning residents to brace themselves for dusty skies, patchy fog, and some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen this summer, with the mercury expected to soar to a sizzling 48°C in parts of the country.

Dust alerts issued

The NCM has issued dust alerts for Friday, August 15, warning of blowing dust between 8am and 5pm. In some areas, the warning level has been upgraded from yellow to orange, signalling more intense conditions.

Over Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, horizontal visibility could drop to less than 2,000 meters, so expect reduced visibility on the roads and in open areas.

Morning fog warning

Adding to the mix, the NCM also warned of foggy conditions early this morning, reducing visibility in some areas. Motorists are urged to slow down, use fog lights, and take extra care when driving.

Clouds to roll in

By the afternoon, some convective clouds could pop up in the east, bringing a hint of shade.

By night, eastern and southern parts of the country may see more cloud cover, but don’t count on it to cool things down significantly.

How hot will it get?

In short, get ready for another scorcher.

Temperatures will remain at extreme highs across the UAE.

Internal areas are up to 48°C

Dubai: 34°C to 44°C

Abu Dhabi: 33°C to 47°C

Sharjah: 33°C to 45°C

On Thursday, the country’s highest temperature was recorded in Al Jazeera in the Al Dhafra region, hitting 48.5°C at 3.30pm.

Winds and sea conditions

Expect light to moderate winds that may freshen at times, whipping up more dust and sand, especially in eastern and northern areas.

Arabian Gulf: moderate, becoming rough offshore at times

Oman Sea: slight to moderate

Heat safety first

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35km/h, but don’t expect much cooling relief.

Authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours, and keep an eye on vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

