The UAE weather forecast for today is hot and hazy, with temperatures set to climb above 40ºC across much of the country

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE weather forecast shows Abu Dhabi hitting highs of 43ºC, while Dubai will hover around 40ºC

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain

It won’t be just sunshine across the UAE today. Forecasters say the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of light rain in the morning in some areas. Clouds may build up at times during the day, giving short breaks from the heat.

Sticky nights ahead

If you’re heading out in the evening, be prepared for some humidity. Conditions are expected to turn muggy at night and into Wednesday morning, particularly in the western parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology also warns there’s a chance of light fog formation overnight, which could reduce visibility on the roads.

Winds and calm seas

Winds will remain mostly light to moderate, blowing at speeds of 10 to 35 km/h. While they may pick up slightly during the day, conditions at sea are expected to stay calm. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will see light waves, making it generally safe for boating and coastal activities.

Signs of change

On August 24, the Suhail star rose in UAE skies, a significant moment in Arab tradition. The star’s appearance is seen as a signal that the intense summer heat will soon start to ease, paving the way for cooler evenings as autumn approaches. Earlier this month, the Al Mirzam period which is a seasonal phase marked by blazing heat and dry winds which came to an end. Together, these signs suggest that the worst of the scorching summer temperatures may be behind us.

