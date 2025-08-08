UAE weather today is bringing extreme heat, with temperatures soaring up to 45ºC across the country, along with dust and strong winds in some areas

The hot weather in the UAE today is showing no signs of letting up just yet as blazing sunshine and soaring temperatures continue.

According to the latest forecast from AccuWeather, Abu Dhabi is set to sizzle with highs of 44ºC and plenty of sun throughout the day. Come evening, temperatures will drop slightly, but it’ll still be a warm 34ºC.

Over in Dubai, it’s a similarly sweltering scene, with hazy sunshine and a high of 42ºC. The mercury stays up well into the evening, with nighttime lows also around 34ºC, so it’s a warm one, even after sunset.

But while most of the country is baking under blue skies, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says there’s a chance of rain in some regions this afternoon. Rain clouds are expected to form over eastern and southern areas, with a possibility of scattered rainfall and strong gusts of wind.

Here’s a quick look at today’s temperature range:

Coastal areas and islands: 40ºC to 45ºC

Mountainous areas: 32ºC to 38ºC

Winds will be light to moderate, picking up strong at times, especially in areas with cloud activity and may stir up dust and sand. Expect speeds between 15 to 25km/h, gusting up to 50km/h.

Thankfully, sea conditions are looking calm today, with slight waves in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

As always during these ultra-hot summer days, health authorities are reminding residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours, and limit outdoor activity where possible.

Image: Archive