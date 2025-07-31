UAE petrol costs are changing again. Here’s what’s new at the pump this month

It’s that time again. UAE petrol prices for the month have just dropped, and whether you’re filling up once a week or every few days, it’s worth knowing what August looks like. The Fuel Price Committee has announced the updated rates for UAE petrol and diesel across the country, and yes, there’s been a shift. These monthly price updates reflect global oil trends, and this month, drivers are seeing a slight adjustment. Here’s what’s changed.

Super 98

For those filling up with Super 98 petrol, the price has dipped slightly. August’s rate is Dhs2.69 per litre, down from Dhs2.70 in July.

Special 95

If you use Special 95, you’ll also see a small drop – now Dhs2.57 per litre, compared to Dhs2.58 last month.

E-Plus 91

Drivers using E-Plus 91 will pay Dhs2.50 per litre, down from Dhs2.51 in July. A minor change, but it all adds up over the month.

Diesel

Unlike petrol, diesel has gone up. This month it’s priced at Dhs2.78 per litre, rising from Dhs2.63 last month. So, if you’re in a diesel vehicle, you’ll be paying a little more at the pump.

That’s the full breakdown for August. Whether you’re commuting daily, road-tripping across the Emirates, or just topping up here and there, it’s always smart to stay updated on what’s happening with fuel. We’ll be keeping an eye on it again for September.