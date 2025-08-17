Dubai get ready to ride, life and reform with Revolution Studios

Something seriously exciting is landing in Dubai this September. Revolution Studios, one of Scotland’s most-loved boutique fitness brands, is set to open its first Middle East location at Goshi Warehouse City, Al Quoz.

Born in the UK, Revolution Studios has built a cult following with 21 boutique fitness spaces, including 10 in the UK, thanks to its high-energy, fully immersive workouts. Now, it’s bringing that same adrenaline-charged experience to Dubai. Think clubland beats, mood-lit studios, and sweat-drenched sessions that will have you coming back for more.

The studio’s signature line-up features three hero classes: Indoor Cycle, Strength, and Reformer Pilates. Indoor Cycle brings the hype with a cardio blast set to bass-thumping playlists, while Strength combines functional training with targeted conditioning to build power and endurance. But it’s their take on Reformer Pilates that’s about to shake things up in Dubai — fast-paced, heart-pumping, and athletic, this isn’t your slow-and-steady Pilates session. It’s a dynamic, muscle-sculpting workout in a premium studio setting that will challenge even seasoned fitness lovers.

Every class is led by world-class instructors who know how to push you to your limits (in the best possible way), blending serious training with the kind of atmosphere that feels more like a night out than a workout.

Whether you’re a dedicated gym-goer looking for a fresh challenge, a newbie wanting to try something new, or simply someone who’s ready to inject fun back into your exercise routine, Revolution Studios DXB promises to deliver an experience the city hasn’t seen before.

Keep your eyes peeled — more details will be revealed soon.

Also read: 10 of Dubai’s best fitness studios