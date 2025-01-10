Punch, stretch and burpee your way to your fitness goals…

The fitness scene in Dubai is as impressive as it is varied, with boutique studios across town offering up a whole array of workouts from pilates to boxing and high-energy HIIT. So if you’re looking to burn some serious calories, these are the workouts to try.

1Rebel

The self-described ‘king of gyms’ landed in Dubai in 2022, bringing with it a futuristic, nightclub-inspired workout space with an open gym floor (a first for the brand) and two studios. They’re known and loved for their calorie-busting Ride (spin) and Reshape (HIIT) classes delivered in neon-lit studio spaces where a pumping soundtrack and best-in-class trainers encourage you to push yourself to the max.

Price: First timers get three sessions for Dhs150

1Rebel, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 6am to 11pm Mon to Fri, 8am to 9pm Sat and Sun. @1rebel_uae

BARE

This Business Bay fitness studio is sleek and modern, offering a duo of workouts that can have you burning up to 1,000 calories a class. The aptly named ‘Calories’ class is 50 minutes that mixes up cardio on their ‘skillmill’ treadmills, and functional strength training. In ‘Lab’, the session is more focused on technical strength training, and movements are built to get your metabolism going, while toning muscle.

Price: First timers get two classes for Dhs95

Bare Fitness, Clover Bay Tower, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, 6am to 11pm Mon to Fri, 8am to 12pm Sat and Sun. @baredxb

Barry’s

This globally renowned workout was the first of its kind concentrated workout to land in the UAE in 2017, and it now has two locations in Dubai, with a Barry’s located in Dubai Marina and DIFC. Dubbed ‘the toughest workout in the world,’ it’s a sweat-inducing session of treadmill and weight work that takes place in the signature ‘red room.’ They’ve got a loyal following and proven results of helping you achieve your fitness goals.

Price: First timers get three classes for Dhs285, or it’s Dhs125 per class

Barry’s, Central Park Towers, DIFC and Trident Tower, Dubai Marina, timings vary. Tel: (0)4 254 4775. @barrysuae

Boxica

This community gym in Studio City packs a punch when it comes to fun workouts that make everyone feel welcome. While their main beat is fun, fast-paced boxing classes (or hybrid boxing and box work), Boxica also has a spin studio for ride classes. In the cooler months, the outdoor space hosts a regular rotation of strength and circuit training classes that are open to all abilities to come, sweat, and socialise.

Price: First timers get unlimited classes for 10 days for Dhs300

Boxica, The Hive Building, Studio City, 5.30am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8.30pm Mon to Thurs, 5.30am to 10.30am, 1.30pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 7.15pm Fri, 7am to 11.30am Sat, 7am to 12pm and 4pm to 5.30pm Sun. Tel: (0)55 483 8361. boxica.ae

Crank

Homegrown spin studio Crank has a legion of fans in the UAE – and with good reason. They handpick an excellent line-up of trainers that deliver workouts that feel as much like a night out as they do a fitness class. But that’s not to say you won’t work hard at this industrial-looking fitness studio in Alserkal Avenue. While Crank are best known for their calorie-torching spin classes, they also offer ‘shape’ classes, a full body workout that combines functional movement with HIIT training. They regularly host unique one-off classes at unique locations too, including Aura Skypool and Ski Dubai, so keep an eye on their socials for upcoming events.

Price: First timers get three classes for Dhs230

Crank, Warehouse 43, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 6.30am to 9.30pm Mon, Weds, Fri and Sun, 6am to 9.30pm Tues to Thurs, 8am to 2pm Sat. Tel: (0)4 321 2095. @crank.uae

F45

F45 Training is the cult fitness brand from Down Under, with a Chief Brand Officer post held by Hollywood A-Lister Mark Wahlberg. Each class is 45 minutes, and combines a mixture of HIIT, functional training, resistance workouts and cardio circuits. They’re designed to burn fat, build muscle, improve functional form, and torch up to 1,000 calories. There’s a sizeable footprint right here in the UAE (including the Marina, Motor City, Meydan, Town Square, Mirdif and Downtown). One of the key aspects of F45 is its focus on group training and a sense of community, so members work out together in a supportive environment led by certified coaches who guide them through the workouts.

Price: Each studio has different offers for first-timers, with single classes priced at Dhs130

F45, various locations including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Park. f45training.com

The Platform Studios

From humble beginnings in a small studio in Dubai Marina, Platform has expanded into a much larger space in the Marina, as well as opening in DIFC’s Index Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. There’s an extensive range of classes available in state-of-the-art studios, including HIIT, Booty Burn, Bare and Ride, but there’s also more low-tempo yoga classes for those looking to stretch it out.

Price: First timers can get two classes for Dhs105, single classes thereafter start from Dhs142.80

The Platform Studios, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Mall and DIFC, timings vary. theplatformstudios.com

Posture

Posture promises a mind-body-soul experience offering reformer, cadillac, and mat pilates for all levels. With two locations in Dubai – Palm Jumeirah and Downtown – the Balearic-style studio honors the original style of Joseph Pilates and has a strong focus on form and core, rather than simply burning calories, and an emphasis on strength and mobility in all their signature classes.

Price: First timers get two classes for Dhs150

Posture, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai, timings vary. Tel:(0)58 580 7256. @thisisposture

Reform Athletica

Reform Athletica was first founded in Jumeirah back in 2018 and has since been providing Dubai’s fitness enthusiasts with their brow-sweating, leg-shaking workouts. Known for their fun-yet-challenging workouts in a homely, welcoming environment, the boutique studio has now opened its second branch in the prestigious ICD Brookfield Place. Choose from six different classes including their signature pilates, inspired by Reform Method and Microform, HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch, Vinyasa yoga, and more.

Price: First timers get three classes for Dhs333, or it’s Dhs157 per class

Reform Athletica, Jumeirah and DIFC, timings vary. Tel:(0)4 323 3670. reformathletica.com

SEVEN

This all-encompassing fitness and wellness space in Al Quoz set out on a mission to redefine the traditional gym studio when it opened in 2019. A self-described immersive wellness experience, it promotes a healthy, active lifestyle for its members, with the space comprising an open gym floor, studio rooms, a wellness centre and healthy cafe. In the studios, classes range from ladies-only burn classes, which are weight-based functional training sessions; to Reformer Pilates, Hyrox, or kickboxing, and more relaxing meditation and yoga.

Price: Day passes Dhs199

SEVEN, Exit 43, Al Manara Street, Al Quoz, 5am to 11pm weekdays, 7am to 8pm weekends. seven.club