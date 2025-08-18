Things to do in Abu Dhabi for the girls? We got you.

Send this to the groupchat, grab your girls and head to any of these spots for a fun girlie day or night. Is there anything better than chats and catch ups with your besties? We think not. These things to do are perfect when you’re needing something fun in Abu Dhabi.

Be all fancy with some afternoon tea

Head to Rosewood Abu Dhabi for their newest experience of afternoon tea at Majlis by Pierre Hermé. With several courses, and paired with rare teas and Geisha coffee, it’s an elegant choice for your catch up with the girls.

Location: Rosewood, Abu Dhabi

Opening hours: daily 2pm to 6pm

Cost: from Dhs345

@rosewoodabudhabi

Visit a hidden speakeasy

At What’s On, we always love a speakeasy bar and Perlage in Abu Dhabi is a great choice for some cocktails. Deep red hues and signature speakeasy vibes welcome you to chic luxury like few other spots do. It’s theatrical, it’s sultry, and it’s where you want to be.

Location: Perlage, Al Maryah Island

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 8pm to 3am

@barperlageae

Learn the art of focaccia

Let your creativity rise in Seed & Bloom. In this hands-on experience, you’ll decorate your very own focaccia with fresh herbs and seasonal veggies, turning simple dough into something beautiful. It’s Dhs250 and you’ll head home with your decorated creation to have for tea.

Location: Seed and Bloom Cafe, Al Raha Gardens

Opening hours: daily 7:30am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs250

@seedandbloomcafe

Enjoy some sundowners beside the sea

It’s never too hot for some sundowners, and Saadiyat Beach Club is the perfect place to look out across the white sands and blue seas of Saadiyat Island. Sundowners and yap. Selected drinks are only Dhs29.

Location: Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island

Times: Sunday to Wednesday, 6pm to 8pm

@saadiyatbeachclub

Head to Greece (kind of)

Properly treat yourself and book in at the stunning Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat which, if you hadn’t just driven there, you’d believe it was on the Greek isle itself. It’s an adults-only luxury hotel so if you want peace and quiet while you’re lying on the beach with your book, you’ll get it here. Read our review of it here.

Location: Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi

Cost: from 1,911 per room per night

@anantarasantorini

Tone and chat

The Reformr ladies-only reformer Pilates studio is a great choice whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Classes are designed to improve posture, increase strength, prevent injuries, and sculpt the body through carefully crafted workouts. You may not have much energy left to yap afterwards though.

Location: Al Reem Island

Opening hours: 8:30am to 9:30pm

Cost: Dhs145 for one class

@the_reformr

Do a more exhilarating ladies’ day

Every Friday, there’s a day for only ladies in Yas Waterworld, it’s complete privacy with all female staff, and it’s from 1pm to 10pm so you can go during the day or when it’s cooler in the evening. There’s live music and DJs too to make the experience even better.

Location: Yas Waterworld, Yas Island

Opening hours: Fridays 1pm to 10pm

Cost: from Dhs250

@yaswaterworldyasisland