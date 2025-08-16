Ultimate girl gang guide: things to do with your girlies in Dubai
Girly days out in Dubai are the best days, here are some things to do
Send this to the groupchat, we’ve gathered the cutest things to do in Dubai with the girlies this month.
Try the new ladies night at Clap
The DIFC hotspot’s new ladies’ night has kicked off on Thursday nights and it’s in Ongaku, the hidden bar inside of Clap. Grab your gals and head down from 8pm til late. You’ll get three hours of free-flowing beverages and three dishes per person for Dhs240.
“Mani-Pedi please?”
Is there anything better than catching up with your bestie while you’re both getting your nails done? No. Head down to WeNails on JBR, grab a seat, grab a complimentary coffee and chat until your hearts content, or your nails are done…
Do a fancy spa and pool day
Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has a gorgeous summer deal for you to treat yourself and yap to the girls by the pool. For Dhs800 on weekdays or Dhs900 on weekends, you can enjoy a 60-minute massage at The Pearl Spa, full pool and beach access and you’ll get Dhs150 dining credit to use in the resort.
Get into So Much Trouble
So Much Trouble, the iconic vintage and designer boutique has a new location and it’s in Atlantis the Palm. Think of a gorgeous, girly space filled to the brim with clothes, shoes, and accessories. Is there anything better?
Make your own scent
In Dubai Design District lies Oo La Lab, a space where you can explore your creativity through scent. There are lots of workshops for you and your girls to learn about fragrance design and even design your own perfume. Workshops start at Dhs250 per person.
Get Linked
Is there anything that says bonding more than getting matching permanent bracelets? We think not. Choose from lots of designs, add charms and make it last forever.
Yap over a fancy business lunch
Mimi Mei Fair, a newer addition to Dubai’s downtown area, looks over the Burj Khalifa and now it’s offering a gorgeous business lunch, Monday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm. The Asian culinary journey starts from Dhs98 for two courses, Dhs118 for three courses and if you want to go all out, it’s four courses for Dhs138.