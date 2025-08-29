Forget just groceries and takeaways; home delivery goes way beyond burgers and bottled water in Dubai

From IV drips to mani-pedis, Dubai’s home delivery scene has levelled up. Whether it’s to pamper, something for your health, or the unexpected, here are some of the coolest things you can order straight to your house without ever leaving the sofa.

From IV bags to iPhones, Dubai proves that if you can dream it, you can probably have it delivered…

A drip… without the trip

Feeling run-down? In need of a vitamin boost? You can order IV treatments to your doorstep, complete with a nurse to set it up in your living room. Treatments range from a vitamin C immunity booster to post-party rehydration drips.

Cost: Dhs499 to Dhs1,500

@justlifeuae

A salon in your living room

Yes, you can literally book a mani-pedi and enjoy a pamper session from your sofa (pajamas welcome). From classic polish to gel, Just Life and other services send their pros straight to you.

Cost: From Dhs109 for a mani-pedi

@justlifeuae

And if a massage is more your vibe, Tina Massage brings the spa to you – massage bed, oils, calming playlist and all. Options range from deep tissue to prenatal, with prices from Dhs180

@tina.uae

Meds at midnight

Whether it’s a paracetamol emergency or a prescription refill, Dubai’s pharmacies have you covered 24/7.

Life Pharmacy delivers meds in as little as 30 minutes. Just upload your prescription on the app and wait for the knock at your door.

@lifepharmacyme

Doctor on demand

Flu shots, travel jabs, and even at-home blood tests, no need to head to the clinic.

Medcare sends a nurse right to your door; just enter your Emirates ID and book online.

@medcareae

A chauffeur for your car

Meet Zofeur, the app that gets both you and your car home safely. Perfect for when you’ve enjoyed a couple of glasses of grape and want to skip the hassle. A driver meets you at your location, hops in your car, and drives you both home. Genius.

@zofeur

Gadgets in minutes

Craving the latest iPhone, need a laptop, or fancy a new TV for tonight’s Netflix binge? Noon delivers electronics to your door in record time; we’re talking minutes, not days.

@noon_uae

Also read: Only in Dubai: The wild, fancy and totally extra things to do in the city

Images: Medcare Website, Zofeur Website and Justlife Website