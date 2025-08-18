The new AI-driven robot inspects the Dubai Metro tracks and infrastructure completely on its own

In June 2025, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a major upgrade to the Dubai Metro, a futuristic AI robot that inspects the tracks at night. Over the past two months, the AI robot called Automated Railway Infrastructure Inspection System (ARIIS) has been busy working as residents sleep, scanning the tracks for maintenance needs, all without disrupting your daily commute.

RTA has just announced an update on ARIIS, providing stats that showcase its efficiency.

Since its implementation, inspection times have dropped by 75 per cent, saving an estimated 1,700 human work hours. Traditional inspection activities have been reduced by 70 per cent, while the accuracy and speed of condition assessments have also improved by 40 per cent.

How does ARIIS work?

ARIIS is a robot that is equipped with high-resolution 3D cameras, laser scanners, and advanced sensors.

As it navigates the network, it collects data on track conditions. The data is then analysed using AI giving feedback on wear and tear, cracks, and even structural deviations. ARIIS is also able to anticipate future problems, allowing for a proactive approach to maintenance.

The new technology also significantly extends the life of metro infrastructure and reduces costly emergency interventions, cutting routine maintenance expenses by up to 25 per cent.

More importantly, the new system limits the need for personnel to enter railway corridors, enhancing safety.

Currently, the new technology is only deployed on selected metro lines, but plans are in place to implement ARIIS on the entire network. Similar technology will also be announced for other forms of public transportation in Dubai including the Dubai Tram.

ARIIS supports RTA’s vision to be a world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility. It also aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision to become a global leader in AI and smart, sustainable infrastructure.

Images: RTA