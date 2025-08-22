Season 30 of Global Village Dubai is around the corner

Global Village Dubai might’ve only just wrapped up for the summer, but if you’re already craving stacked fries, late-night fireworks and a full lap around all the pavilions, here’s the good news: you won’t be waiting too long. Global Village Dubai is expected to reopen around late October, and this time, it’s celebrating its 30th season. That means bigger crowds, new food stalls, big performances, and even more spots to spend your winter weekends.

So, when is Global Village reopening in 2025?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

While the official date hasn’t dropped yet, based on the last few seasons, it’s safe to expect a late October opening. Last year, gates opened around October 18, right on cue with cooler temps and outdoor plans. And with this season marking three decades of Global Village, you can bet they’re planning something big, so keep an eye out as official dates usually land closer to launch.

What to expect this year

Season 30 isn’t just any season, it’s a major milestone. In 2024, Global Village featured 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures. Expect even more this time around, with new additions likely in the mix.

You’ll still find all the things we know and love: street food from around the world, wild rides, live shows, and stunt performances. Oh, and those viral snacks? They’re not going anywhere.

Also read

The latest update on the Dubai Fountain renovation

From humble beginnings to 30 seasons strong

Global Village Dubai started as a small pop-up by Dubai Creek during the early days of Dubai Shopping Festival. Fast forward 30 years, and it’s now set across 17 million square feet in Dubailand.

Whether you’re in it for the food, the shows, or just a good walk-and-browse, Global Village remains one of the best winter things to do in Dubai.

Stay tuned for the official dates @globalvillageuae

Images: What’s On archive