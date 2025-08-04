New week, new menus at some of the best restaurants in Dubai

A new week means new menus, and some of Dubai’s best restaurants are keeping things interesting. From business lunches to supper clubs, these are five of the best restaurants in Dubai to check out this week.

Juan Valdez

Start your week the Colombian way with unlimited coffee refills and a hearty breakfast of your choice from the eggs specialty menu. Juan Valdez Café in Jumeirah 2 is turning Mondays into your new favourite morning whether you’re working remotely or just easing into the week.

Location: Juan Valdez Café, Jumeirah 2, Dubai

Cost: Dhs68 for breakfast + unlimited coffee

Times: Every Monday from 7.30am

Contact: (0)4 264 6545 | @juanvaldez.mena

Estiatorio Milos

Award-winning Estiatorio Milos brings a taste of the Greek islands to The Palm with a refined yet relaxed three-course Mediterranean lunch. Expect family-style sharing dishes, a raw seafood bar, and the day’s freshest catches, all with views over the fountains and Dubai skyline.

Location: Estiatorio Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs200

Contact: (0)4 426 2000 | @milosdubai

Girl & the Goose

A six-course dinner held around Chef Gabriela’s original dining table, Supper Club Tuesdays brings the warmth of the restaurant’s roots into an intimate private dining experience. Expect off-menu dishes inspired by personal travels and culture, with optional drink pairings and just a handful of seats released monthly via Splidu.

Location: Girl & the Goose, Anantara Downtown Hotel – Business Bay – Dubai

Cost: Dhs387 per person for six courses | Optional pairings from Dhs106

Times: Tuesdays, starting August 5

Contact: (0)4 575 3760 | @girl.and.the.goose

Ladurée

Famous for its macarons, Ladurée now serves an elegant savoury menu across all UAE locations. Think French classics like Croque Monsieur, lobster rolls, crab salad, and rich omelettes, plus playful macaron milkshakes and refined desserts for a chic midweek bite.

Location: Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, Ground Floor

Times: Daily 10am to 12am

Contact: (0)4 321 3929 | laduree.ae

Fish Market

A Dubai Creek classic since 1989, Fish Market is back with a new look and a standout summer deal. With panoramic waterfront views, a redesigned interior by PATH, and a signature market-style seafood counter, guests handpick their fresh catch and enjoy it cooked to order. The highlight? Unlimited seafood dishes with no buffet queues, just straight-to-table servings.

Location: Fish Market, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Cost: Dhs149 for all-you-can-eat seafood

Times: Open 24 hours daily

Contact: (0)4 222 7171 | @fishmarketdxb