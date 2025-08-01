New eats, new vibes. Here’s where to show up hungry this weekend at some of the best restaurants in Dubai

If your weekend plans are all about good food and trying something a little different, we’ve got you. Maybe a vibrant Indian kitchen or an Italian summer lunch, whatever your vibe, these restaurants in Dubai are worth checking out this weekend, especially if you’re on the lookout for the best restaurants in Dubai doing something new.

Mott 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mott 32 Dubai (@mott32dubai)

Mott 32 has launched a new early evening set menu that feels more refined than your typical pre-dinner deal. Available daily from 6pm to 8pm, A Taste of Mott is a curated three-course offering. The atmosphere? Intimate, slow-paced, and perfect for easing into the night without committing to a full tasting menu. Expect signatures like the 42-day Peking duck salad with crispy taro and citrus truffle, delicate king prawn har gow, wok-fried Angus beef, and sweet & sour chicken with a twist thats served with dragon fruit and aged black vinegar. It ends on a strong note: a refined Oolong tea almond and chocolate xiao long bao. Drinks aren’t included, but that just means you get to choose your own rhythm.

Location: Address Beach Resort, JBR

Times: Daily from 6pm to 8pm

Cost: Dhs250 per person for a three-course menu (min. 2 guests)

Contact: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com. @mott32dubai

Bussola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates (@bussola.jge)

Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates has launched a new two-course Summer Business Lunch menu, perfect for a midday reset. Choose from light starters like insalata caprese or tartar di tonno, followed by mains including gnocchi sorrentino, tagliata di manzo, or tagliolini ai gamberi. Dessert upgrades include tiramisu, profiterole, and fruit sorbets.

Location: Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2pm

Cost: Dhs125 for a two-course lunch including bottled water

Contact: (0)4 586 7760. @bussola.jge

Bar des Prés

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar des Prés Dubai (@bardespres.dubai)

The sky-high Dubai outpost of chef Cyril Lignac, Bar des Prés sits 51 floors above DIFC and brings with it the Paris-meets-Tokyo energy it’s known for. With modern interiors, moody lighting, and views that stretch across the city, it’s the perfect lunch spot. They currently offer a weekly-changing three-course business lunch and highlights include tuna crunchy galette, grilled chicken satay, miso caramelised salmon, and coconut tapioca with mango.

Location: Bar des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Times: Monday to Sunday, Lunch: 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs155 for a weekly-changing three-course business lunch.

Contact: (0)4 498 1616. bardespres.com. @bardespres.dubai

Armani/Amal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armani / Amal (@armaniamal)

This is a new take on Southern India’s coastal classics, right in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Set inside the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa, Armani/Amal is offering a three-course menu that honours authentic South Indian flavours with modern finesse and its perfect for an intimate dinner or a special gathering. Starters include crisp baby corn bezule, pan-seared chemmeen pollichathu prawns, chargrilled meen karivepillai sea bream, and spiced chicken 65 with malabar paratha. For mains, dive into regional favourites like kori gassi chicken curry, lamb pepper fry paired with dosa, tangy andhra fish curry, and vegetable sides like broccolini & asparagus poriyal and classic sambhar lentil stew. The menu wraps up with adapradam, a traditional rice pudding sweetened with jaggery and finished with coconut and cashews – a simple, comforting finish.

Location: Armani/Amal, Third Floor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa

Times: 6:30pm – 11pm daily

Cost: Three-course set menu priced at Dhs400 per person

Contact: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com. @armanihoteldubai