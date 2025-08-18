Driving in Dubai often means worrying about parking fees. Luckily, many malls and areas offer free parking in Dubai if you know the rules

Here’s a breakdown of the main spots where you can find free parking in Dubai and how long you can stay before charges apply.

Dubai Mall Salik parking

Dubai Mall introduced a new parking system in July 2024 in partnership with Salik. Instead of tickets or barriers, your car plate is scanned on entry and linked to your Salik account. Fees (if any) are automatically deducted when you exit.

Weekdays: free for the first 4 hours.

Weekends: free for the first 6 hours.

After the free period, charges apply:

Weekdays: from Dhs20 (4 to 5 hours) up to Dhs1,000 (over 24 hours).

Weekends: from Dhs80 (6 to 7 hours) up to Dhs1,000 (over 24 hours).

Tip: Try to finish your shopping within 4 hours to avoid charges.

Mall of the Emirates

At Mall of the Emirates, there are no barriers; you can just drive in and get 4 hours of free parking.

If you stay longer, you’ll receive an SMS with a payment link via Parkin. You have three days to pay, or you may face a fine.

Good to know

Free all weekend.

Weekdays: free for 0 to 4 hours, then charges start at Dhs20 per hour.

Spend Dhs150 in the mall and validate at customer service to get all-day free parking, so don’t lose your receipt.

City Centre Deira

City Centre Deira gives you 3 hours of free parking on weekdays. After that, fees start at Dhs20 per hour.

Sunday and public holidays: parking is completely free all day.

Monday to Saturday: Upto 3 hours free, then charges go up to Dhs150 for 7+ hours, with a maximum of Dhs350 per day.

City Centre Mirdif

Good news: parking is free 24/7 at City Centre Mirdif. No time limits, no charges.

Dubai Marina Mall

Weekdays (Monday to Friday): first 3 hours free, then Dhs20 for each extra hour.

Weekends (Saturday to Sunday): first 4 hours free, then Dhs20 per hour.

Other free options

If you don’t want to park in malls, Dubai Metro stations have free Park & Ride areas. You can leave your car and take the metro to your destination. It’s easy and cost-free.

Parking tips in Dubai

Check signboards: always read the parking rules in the area.

Plan ahead: free parking fills up quickly, especially on weekends.

Use apps: RTA Dubai and other parking apps can help you find available spaces.

Arrive early: spaces are limited, so it’s best to rarrivebefore the rush.

Image: What’s On Archive