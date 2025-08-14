Parking in Dubai is about to have more perks

Own a car in Dubai? Life (and parking) is about to get a lot easier. CAFU and Parkin are teaming up, which means you’ll now be able to get your car washed or refueled on demand at any of the Parkin areas in Dubai.

Instead of spending more time trekking to the nearest fuel station to wash your car or refuel the tank, starting August 14, you can now get everything done while you’re already parked at one of the locations.

Parkin customers can take advantage of the service by clicking the link in their SMS or WhatsApp. The service will also soon be directly available through Parkin’s mobile app. CAFU users can use the app as usual. The CAFU truck will show up on demand and refuel or wash your car, without fuss or hassle.

Speaking on the new service launch, Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin said, “By offering on-demand fuel delivery and car wash services, delivered directly to vehicles parked in our spaces, we are turning idle parking time into a moment of convenience. Expanding our portfolio of value-added services is a key pillar of our growth strategy, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, time-saving solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Variable parking rates

Dubai introduced variable parking rates around the city in April this year as an initiative to improve availability, ease congestion, and ensure fairer and more accessible parking.

Now, there is a parking tariff system in place based on peak and off-peak hours. In high-demand areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Deira, and Jumeirah, you’ll notice premium parking spaces too, which give closer access to busy zones.

There is also variable parking around events, festivals, exhibitions, and conferences, so you’ll pay a little extra when there are events taking place.

Images: Getty Images