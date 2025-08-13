Beat the heat and make the most of the final weeks of summer deals

Summer’s not over yet and neither are Dubai’s hottest summer deals. With just over two weeks left until August 31, now’s the perfect time to enjoy the city’s coolest dining, indoor attractions, spa treatments, and shopping steals. From golden hour cocktails to snowy adventures, these limited-time offers are your ticket to an unforgettable end of summer.

Must try dining deals

Choi Nomi: Summer Sunset Sessions at ATTIKO

ATTIKO Dubai invites you to enjoy Choi Nomi, “a little drink” in Japanese celebrating relaxed post-work gatherings or date nights over cocktails. Savor small plates like Aburi Salmon Maki and much more.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Sunday to Thursday 6pm to 8pm

Cost: Drinks from Dhs50, small plates from Dhs40

Contact: 04 350 9983

Ossiano six-course menu

Indulge in Ossiano’s Summer of Discovery six-course tasting menu featuring otoro tuna tartlet with Kristal caviar and Moroccan-spiced wagyu beef.

Location: Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumierah

Times: Daily, 6pm to 9:30pm

Cost: Dhs750 per person, Dhs600 with grape pairing

Contact: 04 426 0770

Cool off with indoor activities

Unlimited golf at Swingers

Play all three 9-hole courses as many times as you like in this lively indoor spot perfect for families and friends. Enjoy a fun-filled day out with colorful courses and great vibes.

Location: Bluewaters Dubai

Times: Daily, families welcome until 7pm, happy hour Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 7pm and closes at 11pm

Cost: Dhs80 (adults), Dhs60 (kids aged 5 to 12)

Contact: 04 557 6309

Summer pass at Ski Dubai

Choose from skiing, snowboarding, ziplines, or penguin encounters, plus full-day snow park rides, chairlift and hot chocolate.

Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of Emirates

Times: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 12am

Cost: Dhs335 per person

Contact: 04 409 4000

Glow with a spa treatment

Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London

Refresh your skin with 25% off facials and beauty treatments, including the Summer Detox Facial.

Location: King’s College Hospital London, Emaar Towers, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily 9am to 8pm

Contact: 04 581 7510

Shop and win

Back to school with Dubai Summer Surprises

Get ready for unbeatable savings with up to 75% off across stores, from fashion to school supplies and more. Plus, stand a chance to win a year’s worth of school fees.

Looking to save on school fees? We’ve got you covered.

Win big with Emirates Skywards

Shop with Emirates Skywards partners or at the Miles Mall to earn bonus Miles on every purchase. Plus, every transaction enters you into a draw to win a grand prize of 100,000 Skywards Miles, perfect for your next trip or upgrades.

Time’s running out. Enjoy these summer specials and soak up every last drop of Dubai’s vibrant summer scene.

Images: What’s On Archive, Unsplash and Supplied