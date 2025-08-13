Your last chance to grab these summer deals in Dubai
Beat the heat and make the most of the final weeks of summer deals
Summer’s not over yet and neither are Dubai’s hottest summer deals. With just over two weeks left until August 31, now’s the perfect time to enjoy the city’s coolest dining, indoor attractions, spa treatments, and shopping steals. From golden hour cocktails to snowy adventures, these limited-time offers are your ticket to an unforgettable end of summer.
Must try dining deals
Choi Nomi: Summer Sunset Sessions at ATTIKO
ATTIKO Dubai invites you to enjoy Choi Nomi, “a little drink” in Japanese celebrating relaxed post-work gatherings or date nights over cocktails. Savor small plates like Aburi Salmon Maki and much more.
Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina
Times: Sunday to Thursday 6pm to 8pm
Cost: Drinks from Dhs50, small plates from Dhs40
Contact: 04 350 9983
Ossiano six-course menu
Indulge in Ossiano’s Summer of Discovery six-course tasting menu featuring otoro tuna tartlet with Kristal caviar and Moroccan-spiced wagyu beef.
Location: Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumierah
Times: Daily, 6pm to 9:30pm
Cost: Dhs750 per person, Dhs600 with grape pairing
Contact: 04 426 0770
Cool off with indoor activities
Unlimited golf at Swingers
Play all three 9-hole courses as many times as you like in this lively indoor spot perfect for families and friends. Enjoy a fun-filled day out with colorful courses and great vibes.
Location: Bluewaters Dubai
Times: Daily, families welcome until 7pm, happy hour Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 7pm and closes at 11pm
Cost: Dhs80 (adults), Dhs60 (kids aged 5 to 12)
Contact: 04 557 6309
Summer pass at Ski Dubai
Choose from skiing, snowboarding, ziplines, or penguin encounters, plus full-day snow park rides, chairlift and hot chocolate.
Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of Emirates
Times: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 12am
Cost: Dhs335 per person
Contact: 04 409 4000
Glow with a spa treatment
Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London
Refresh your skin with 25% off facials and beauty treatments, including the Summer Detox Facial.
Location: King’s College Hospital London, Emaar Towers, Dubai Marina
Times: Daily 9am to 8pm
Contact: 04 581 7510
Shop and win
Back to school with Dubai Summer Surprises
Get ready for unbeatable savings with up to 75% off across stores, from fashion to school supplies and more. Plus, stand a chance to win a year’s worth of school fees.
Looking to save on school fees? We’ve got you covered.
Win big with Emirates Skywards
Shop with Emirates Skywards partners or at the Miles Mall to earn bonus Miles on every purchase. Plus, every transaction enters you into a draw to win a grand prize of 100,000 Skywards Miles, perfect for your next trip or upgrades.
Time’s running out. Enjoy these summer specials and soak up every last drop of Dubai’s vibrant summer scene.
Images: What’s On Archive, Unsplash and Supplied