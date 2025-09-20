It’s not just a card in your wallet. Your Emirates ID chip is like a mini hard drive holding way more about you than you think

We all carry it around in our wallets, but do you know what’s really inside your Emirates ID? The small chip at the back of the card actually holds 20 different pieces of information about you, most of which you can’t even see printed on the card.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) introduced the new Emirates ID in 2021. It comes with more storage space and stronger security, making it one of the most advanced ID cards in the world.

What’s inside the chip

The electronic chip is where all your personal details are stored.

Here is the full list of information included:

Full name (in Arabic and English)

Date of birth

Occupation

Gender

Nationality

Passport data

Personal photo

Two fingerprints

Sponsor name

Sponsor number

Sponsor type

Type of residence

Residence number

Marital status

Mother’s first name (in Arabic and English)

Date of issue

Date of expiry

Identity number

Family number

Town number (for UAE nationals)

Why the chip matters

The ICP provides special card readers to government and service providers. These readers allow them to quickly access the data on the chip to speed up services and reduce paperwork. It also makes sure the information is accurate and secure.

Security you can trust

The latest Emirates ID has nine advanced security features, making it extremely difficult to forge. According to the ICP, the protection system is even stronger than the one used in many bank cards.

So next time you are using your Emirates ID, remember there is a lot more stored in that little chip than just your name and photo.

