20 things stored on your Emirates ID chip you didn’t know about
It’s not just a card in your wallet. Your Emirates ID chip is like a mini hard drive holding way more about you than you think
We all carry it around in our wallets, but do you know what’s really inside your Emirates ID? The small chip at the back of the card actually holds 20 different pieces of information about you, most of which you can’t even see printed on the card.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) introduced the new Emirates ID in 2021. It comes with more storage space and stronger security, making it one of the most advanced ID cards in the world.
What’s inside the chip
The electronic chip is where all your personal details are stored.
Here is the full list of information included:
- Full name (in Arabic and English)
- Date of birth
- Occupation
- Gender
- Nationality
- Passport data
- Personal photo
- Two fingerprints
- Sponsor name
- Sponsor number
- Sponsor type
- Type of residence
- Residence number
- Marital status
- Mother’s first name (in Arabic and English)
- Date of issue
- Date of expiry
- Identity number
- Family number
- Town number (for UAE nationals)
Why the chip matters
The ICP provides special card readers to government and service providers. These readers allow them to quickly access the data on the chip to speed up services and reduce paperwork. It also makes sure the information is accurate and secure.
Security you can trust
The latest Emirates ID has nine advanced security features, making it extremely difficult to forge. According to the ICP, the protection system is even stronger than the one used in many bank cards.
So next time you are using your Emirates ID, remember there is a lot more stored in that little chip than just your name and photo.
Image: Emirates Women