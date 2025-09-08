Finding a parking spot in Dubai is about to get easier as Parkin adds 3,000 new spaces before the end of 2025

Dubai drivers are set to benefit from thousands of new parking spaces this year as the city works to make getting around easier. Parkin, the largest public parking operator in the emirate, is expanding its network to help reduce congestion and improve urban mobility.

Thousands of new spaces planned

Parkin’s Chief Executive Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali told Emarat Al Youm that the company plans to add around 3,000 new parking slots before the end of 2025.

Parkin’s growing network

By the end of June this year, Parkin’s total portfolio reached nearly 211,500 parking spaces. This is a 6% increase from 200,400 spaces a year ago. Most of this growth came from adding new on-street spaces and private parking areas linked to developers.

Public parking alone grew by 11,700 spaces during the second quarter. Zone C, which covers on-street parking, saw the largest increase with 7,800 new spaces. Zone D, which includes open-lot parking, added 3,800 spaces. Multi-storey car parks remained at 3,200 spaces during this period.

CAFU and Parkin team up

CAFU and Parkin recently teamed up, which means you’ll now be able to get your car washed or refuelled on demand at any of the Parkin areas in Dubai. Instead of spending more time driving to the nearest fuel station to wash your car or refuel the tank, you can now get everything done while you’re already parked at one of the locations.

Parkin customers can take advantage of the service by clicking the link in their SMS or WhatsApp. The service will also soon be directly available through Parkin’s mobile app. CAFU users can use the app as usual. The CAFU truck will show up on demand and refuel or wash your car, without fuss or hassle.

Image: What’s On Archive