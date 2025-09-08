From wellness daycations to night brunches and new openings…

‘Tis the season to do something different across the emirates, and for those looking for activities across Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, we’ve put together a seasonal guide of the best things to do across the Northern Emirates from September to November. Think festivals, wellness daycations, night brunches and much more.

Head to the desert for the Tanweer Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nedaa Elias (@nedaa.elias)

When: November 21 – 23

A three-day celebration of culture, cuisine and heritage, Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha this November. Expect a soulful blend of live music, art installations, workshops and on-site experiences designed to elevate your wellbeing.

@tanweerfestival

Relax with a wellness daycation at Casa Mikoko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asili Yoga Center (@asiliyogacenter)

When: Every Saturday

You’ll likely already be familiar with the boho-chic Kite Beach and laidback-luxe glamping chalets at Casa Mikoko. But this gorgeous getaway in Umm Al Quwain is also home to the Bali-inspired Asili Yoga Center, where Saturdays are for the ladies. Enjoy a full day of wellness that includes a hatha yoga class, nourishing lunch and an ice bath, all for Dhs200. Stick around for swimming or watersports, tide-permitting.

@asiliyogacenter

Tuck into a night brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchaya (@sanchaya_rak)

When: Fridays

Welcome the weekend with a Friday evening brunch at DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island’s Sanchaya restaurant. Think unlimited sushi, sashimi and wok-fried favourites, paired with free-flowing drinks and rhythmic beats from the live DJ. Available from 6pm to 10.30pm, it’s Dhs199 with soft drinks or Dhs249 for house.

@sanchaya_rak

Snap up a wallet-friendly glamping getaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longbeach Campground (@longbeachcampground)

When: From September 18

The ever-popular Longbeach Campground is back in action from September 18. If you want to be first to enjoy its fabulous leisure treasures and glorious glamping options, you can get 25% off weekends and 35% off weekends when you book by September 30 for stays until October 15. Happy camping.

@longbeachcampground

Explore the reimagined Al Majarrah Park

When: From November

Located adjacent to Rain Room Sharjah, Al Majarrah Park will open to the public this November, following its transformation by the Denmark-based artist collective Superflex in close collaboration with local residents.

@sharjahart

Pick up a matcha from Ajman’s cute new bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry’s Bakery 🍒 (@cherrys.ae)

When: 8am to 9am daily

Green and girly Cherry’s Bakery has landed in Ajman’s Al Jurf 2, bringing with it Instagrammable sweet treats, fluffy Japanese shokopan’s, and a range of delicious matchas. Dine-in or grab and go.

@cherrys.ae

Camp out on the UAE’s highest peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabian Wanderers (@arabian.wanderers)

When: Weekends through Sept – Nov

Escape the peak city heat for cooler climes atop Jebel Jais, the highest point in the UAE. Arabian Wanderers leads small group camping experiences most weekends through autumn for a night under the stars. Enjoy a scenic mountain drive, an all-inclusive camp set up at 1,770m above sea level, a BBQ under the stars, bonfire and games, your overnight stay, plus sunrise yoga and meditation. There are optional pick-ups from Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, with rates from Dhs600.

@arabian.wanderers

Get creative at The Design Gallery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Design Gallery (@designgallery.official)

When: Various timings

Part art gallery, part café, part creative space, The Design Gallery in Al Riffa hosts a regular rotation of hands-on sessions every week that encourage creativity and connection. Their weekly program is posted on their Instagram page each week, and features classes such as flower arranging, jewellery design, pottery and much more.

@designgallery.official