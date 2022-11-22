The perfect escape for an outdoorsy long weekend…

When it comes to nearby glamping setups, Longbeach Campground in Ras al Khaimah is one of the most unique retreats for adventure, wellness, and nature.

Make yourself at home in one of the five different sea-view accommodations, which include beach tents, safari tents, and panoramic domes and prepare for a lot of fresh air, sunshine, activities, and unforgettable evenings.

Surrounded by palm trees and greenery, the campsite is brilliantly arranged for gatherings with a large beach dining space where breakfast and dinner are served buffet-style and a thoughtfully curated itinerary for both children and adults. Why should the little campers have all the fun?

Located across 300-metres of private beach, this is the ideal destination for stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, beach volleyball, and sunrise yoga. It’s particularly well-suited to those with young children with plenty of space to run around, a splash pool, and a ‘kiddos tent’ with face painting, egg hunting, kite flying, junior chef, and more. Other distinctive amenities? The infinity pool, outdoor spa, live entertainment, and guided embroidery and pottery classes.

In the evenings, after marshmallows are toasted, everyone heads to the floating cinema for outdoor family movie night under the stars. You fall asleep to the sound of the ocean and wake up to the sun beaming down on your tent. As wholesome as it gets.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras al Khaimah. Tel:(0)600 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

Images: Provided